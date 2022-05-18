1 killed in Back of the Yards shooting

One person was killed in a shooting Wednesday night in Back of the Yards.
Just before 8 p.m., a male was inside a parked car in the 1800 block of Garfield Boulevard when someone shot him, Chicago police said.
His vehicle then reversed and stopped in an intersection in the 5500 block of South Honore Street, police said.
The male, whose age was unknown, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one is in custody.
