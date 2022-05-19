Man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Southeast Side
The 21-year-old went into the water with friends about 8:10 p.m. in the 9800 block of South Walton Drive, Chicago police said.
A man died after being pulled from Lake Michigan Thursday near the Southeast Side.
He was pulled out of the lake by the Chicago Fire Department and taken to Trinity Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Detectives were conducting a death investigation.
