Thursday, May 19, 2022
Man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Southeast Side

The 21-year-old went into the water with friends about 8:10 p.m. in the 9800 block of South Walton Drive, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A man died after being pulled from Lake Michigan Thursday near the Southeast Side.

The 21-year-old went into the water with friends about 8:10 p.m. in the 9800 block of South Walton Drive, Chicago police said.

He was pulled out of the lake by the Chicago Fire Department and taken to Trinity Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives were conducting a death investigation.

