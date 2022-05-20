Horoscope for Friday, May 20, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 7 to 8 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Capricorn into Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Get ready because the pace of your days will accelerate for the next four weeks. Fear not because it will be a fun busy. Expect a jampacked schedule of short trips, appointments, and increased reading, writing and studying. Busy you!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will have an increasing desire to gain better control of your life through the things that you own. In the next four weeks, you will look at your possessions and ask do you own them or do they own you?

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Once a year the sun is in your sign for four weeks and that day has arrived. This means you will restore and replenish yourself. Furthermore, you will attract favorable situations and important people to you. Obviously, this is a blessing.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

For the next four weeks, you will be happier taking a backseat or working alone. Your need for privacy and solitude will be stronger. You want this private time to get to know yourself better. Time for dark chocolate.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your involvement with others will increase in the next four weeks because you want to see people. You want to get in touch with friends; in addition to which many of you will be more involved in groups and organizations. It’s just what’s happening. Enjoy this increased popularity!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

The sun will be traveling across the top of your chart for the next four weeks. This symbolizes that you will be thrust in a flattering spotlight! This means that people will admire you even if you don’t do anything different or anything special. Obviously, this is the time to make your pitch and go after what you want!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You will have a stronger than usual desire to travel and expand your world by any means in the next four weeks. Therefore, give yourself a chance to explore! Take a course. Travel if possible. Go someplace you’ve never been before. Learn new things and meet unusual people.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You want to tidy up loose ends in the next four weeks, especially with paperwork and issues related to wills, inheritances, taxes, debt and shared property. Sometimes we try to ignore these things. However, you’re ready to roll up your sleeves and dig in. Bravo!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

The sun will be sitting across from your sign for the next four weeks, which will draw your attention to your closest friends and partners. Not only will this be a strong focus for you, this polarized position of the sun will give you greater objectivity to see how you relate to others. A valuable learning curve!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You will accomplish a lot in the next four weeks because you will be motivated to work efficiently and effectively so that you get the best results for your efforts. These high standards might translate as well into your health, which means you might be on a health kick as well!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Lucky you! The next four weeks will be playful, light-hearted and fun-loving. Take a vacation if you can. Enjoy fun activities with children. Explore the theater and the arts. Embrace sports activities, as well as romantic tete-a-tetes. (Be still my beating heart.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Home and family will be your strong focus in the next four weeks. Some of you will be involved with a parent more than usual. This is a good time to do some self-scrutiny and perhaps benefit from counseling.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Timothy Olyiphant (1968) shares your birthday. You are a warm, loving person who shows strength and solidity. People turn to you for support. Sometimes you are dramatic and in an eccentric way. (This makes you interesting.) This year you will focus on work, building and construction. You might do this externally or introduce internal structure within.

