Horoscope for Friday, May 27, 2022

Moon Alert

After 1:30 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your relationships with others are intense and passionate. Strong changes might be taking place, Possibly, there’s a breakdown in a relationship. Or conversely, you might choose to ignore what is happening because you think change for the better is possible.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Tread carefully because you might become the victim of your own feelings. The fact is that today, everyone will be more passionate and intense; however, in your case, the moon in Taurus will amplify your feelings even more! Chill out.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Be patient when talking with a friend, or perhaps even a member of a group to which you belong, because there will be a tendency to try to control a situation or perhaps even manipulate someone. Be wise and accept what is happening.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a poor day to dispute issues with parents, bosses or the police because things will get nasty in a New York minute. The reason for this is people are intense and they want to be in control. Naturally, when it comes to human relations, you can’t always control people. Stay cool.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Avoid controversial subjects like politics, racial issues and religion because this will be a sensitive button that will explode into arguments and disputes. Therefore, be smart and don’t even go there. Who needs more angst? Not you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you might have strong feelings about shared property or getting your fair share of something, perhaps an inheritance or something that will be divided. Quite likely, you will be forced to accept the outcome, whatever it is. If you try to change things, you will meet with resistance.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Be aware that your dealings with those who are closest to you today will be intense. You might have a feeling that everything is at stake, and because of this, you want to control things. However, you won’t be able to control things. Better to observe what’s happening and accept what is. “Just the facts, Ma’am.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might see ways to improve your health today. You might also see ways to improve your job or any task that you’re doing. You might see ways to improve how you deal with your pet. Nevertheless, someone will oppose your new ideas. Be ready for this.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Romantic relationships will be passionate and intense today. However, jealousy or a temptation to manipulate someone to get a desired response will be strong. Note: This will only get you in trouble. Accept the way things are instead of trying to change them.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You are determined to make changes at home, or perhaps within the family today. This is understandable because home and family are strong values for your sign. Nevertheless, sometimes you have to step aside and let things unfold naturally. Be gracious.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Don’t try to persuade others to believe as you do or to accept your views today, which you will be tempted to do. The better approach will be to “live and let live.” Some people will hear you; some people won’t. There’s nothing more you can do.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Issues related to something that you own, or perhaps money and finances, might be intense today. You have strong feelings about something, and you want your own way. However, someone else might oppose you. This is a poor day for conflict. Take the high road and accept what’s happening.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer Andre 3000 (1975) shares your birthday. Your nature is to be adventurous and stimulating, which is why you are friendly, curious and energetic about life. You love to explore new ideas and are an excellent communicator. This year will be a quieter year for you, in large measure because you will be more focused on your closest relationships.

