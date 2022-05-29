The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Man killed in West Garfield Park shooting

The man, 33, was driving about 6:40 a.m. in the 4200 block of West Madison Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was killed in a shooting May 29, 2022, in West Garfield Park.

File photo

A man was killed in a shooting Sunday morning in West Garfield Park.

The man, 33, was driving about 6:40 a.m. in the 4200 block of West Madison Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck on the left side of his body but continued driving and moments later crashed his sedan into a road median, police said.

He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

There was no one in custody.

