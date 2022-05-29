Man killed in West Garfield Park shooting

A man was killed in a shooting Sunday morning in West Garfield Park.

The man, 33, was driving about 6:40 a.m. in the 4200 block of West Madison Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck on the left side of his body but continued driving and moments later crashed his sedan into a road median, police said.

He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

There was no one in custody.

