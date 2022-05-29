Man killed in West Garfield Park shooting

A man was killed in a shooting Sunday morning in West Garfield Park.
The man, 33, was driving about 6:40 a.m. in the 4200 block of West Madison Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
He was struck on the left side of his body but continued driving and moments later crashed his sedan into a road median, police said.
He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.
There was no one in custody.
The Latest
Programs like ParentAble help break the cycle of unintentional harmful parenting and provides a foundational understanding of the developmental needs of children and evidence-based positive parenting practices.
Day 1’s most energetic performance came from the Dominican superstar El Alfa, “El Jefe.”
At least 10 people were shot, one fatally, over the span of two hours Sunday morning.
The team of students at Johns Hopkins tested a variety of ingredients before choosing the combination that was edible and safe but strong enough to contain larger wraps.
The group of five, ranging in age from 16 to 33, were on the sidewalk in the 800 block of South Karlov Avenue about 1:30 a.m. when a fight broke out and shots were fired.