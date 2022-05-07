Horoscope for Saturday, May 7, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 5 to 7 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Cancer into Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is an excellent day for financial negotiations. You might ask for a raise or figure out how to make more money. You might propose money-making ideas to someone. You will be equally vigorous if shopping for something important.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a powerful day for you because the sun is in your sign dancing with fiery Mars, which will help you accomplish all kinds of work. Your energy is high and you believe in what you can do. Even though you’re confident and assertive, you will work well with others. It’s a win-win!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You can get a lot done working alone or behind the scenes. Nevertheless, with Mercury in your sign, you’re keen to talk to others and share your ideas and opinions. Whatever you do will advance your agenda in the eyes of someone in authority.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is the perfect day to rally your forces and set them marching! You will be enthusiastic and invigorating dealing with friends and groups. You will work well with others and derive great personal satisfaction interacting with clubs and organizations.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You look fabulous in the eyes of bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs because they see that you have the energy to get things done. You will inspire and enthuse others to follow your lead. You will be self-assertive and effective in everything you do!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is fantastic day to explore opportunities in publishing, the media or anything related to the law and medicine. People will definitely listen to you! You might influence a partner or close friend to go along with your ideas. You also have the energy to study.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’ll have no trouble taking care of your own best interests regarding shared property, taxes, debt and financial matters today, especially dealing with banks, because you are confident and assertive. Not only will you protect your own interests, you will protect the interests of others, as well.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Conversations with those who are close to you will be lively and vigorous. (In fact, you might attract someone who has high energy to you.) When talking to others, you won’t back down; however, you’ll have the skillful means to find a working compromise.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You will be amazingly productive today! For starters, you are motivated to work hard and be effective in everything you do. Because the sun is energized by fiery Mars, you will have lots of energy for all kinds of physical activity. (Incidentally, this is a good idea because this energy has to go somewhere!)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Enjoy times with children today. This is also a great day for a wonderful social outing, especially activities that require lots of energy. Physical sports will be a perfect choice. If you’re on a vacation, get active! This is also a great day for creative projects and work in the entertainment world.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You will accomplish a lot at home or dealing with family members today because you have the energy to do this. In particular, discussions with a parent will go well. You will stand your ground, yet bring everyone together.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Study and learning will appeal to you today. This is also a fantastic day for those of you in sales, marketing, teaching, writing or acting because you will express yourself with vigor and enthusiasm.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Football player Alex Smith (1984) shares your birthday. You are charming and personable. You appreciate the arts in all forms. You are generous because you want to make the world a better place. This is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means you will be wrapping things up and clearing the way for new beginnings next year.

