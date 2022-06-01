The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago June 2-9
The Chicago Gospel Music Festival, the 57th Street Art Fair, the Joffrey Ballet’s “Don Quixote” are among the entertainment highlights in the week ahead.
THEATER
- Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre presents Samm-Art Williams’ “Home,” one of the most honored plays exploring the Black experience in America. An ode to the joys of working the land vs. the lure of big city life, it follows a young man, Cephus Miles, who leaves the family farm to try his luck in the city. Lewon Johnson stars; Tim Rhoze directs. From June 4-19 at Noyes Cultural Arts Center, 927 Noyes, Evanston. Tickets: $30. Visit fjtheatre.com.
- Collaboraction’s 25th anniversary production, “Moonset Sunrise,” celebrates the sacred moment between the setting full moon and the rising sun with an ensemble of poets, dancers and performers. From June 8-18 at Beat Kitchen’s Bar Sol on Navy Pier, 700 E. Grand. Tickets: $50. Visit collaboraction.org.
- Music Theater Works presents “The Little Mermaid,” Disney’s adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic tale with music by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a book by Doug Wright. The immersive production is co-directed by Stacey Flaster and Joshua Castille June 2-26. North Shore Center, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, $19.50-$106; northshorecenter.org.
- “Mamma Mia,” set to the music of Abba, is the feel-good musical about a young bride-to-be on a search for her father who invites three of her mother’s past boyfriends to her wedding. From June 3-19 at BrightSide Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall, North Central College, 31 S. Ellsworth, Naperville. Tickets: $31. Visit brightsidetheatre.com.
Dance
- For the first time since 2011, The Joffrey Ballet presents its adaptation of the international classic “Don Quixote,” choreographed by Yuri Possokhov and set to a score by Ludwig Minkus. The family-friendly ballet features a beloved story of adventure, romance and the power of belief. From June 2-12 at Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker. Tickets: $35+. Visit joffrey.org/donquixote.
- The 25th anniversary version of Riverdance is a reinvention of this beloved favorite, celebrated for its Grammy Award-winning score and the energy and passion of its Irish and international dancers. Composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative lighting, projection, stage and costume designs. At 7:30 p.m. June 3, 2 and 7:30 p.m. June 4 at Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Rd., Rosemont. Tickets: $35+. Visit rosemont.com/theatre/.
Music
- Chicago Gospel Music Festival celebrates the genre that was born in Chicago more than 80 years ago. Performers include The Williams Singers, The Walls Group, Kierra Sheard Kelly, The Traditional Choir, a tribute to Deacon Reuben Burton, The Greater Harvest Sanctuary Choir and more. From 3-9 p.m. June 4 at Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, Michigan and Randolph. Admission is free. For a complete schedule, visit chicagogospelmusicfestival.us.
- The unlikely pairing of rock god Robert Plant and bluegrass diva Alison Krauss proved to be a perfect match on the critically acclaimed, million-selling, six-time Grammy-winning 2007 album “Raising Sand.” Over the past 14 years, the collaborators stayed in touch and recently rekindled their studio partnership with the recording of “Raise the Roof,” which includes covers of songs by Calexico, the Everly Brothers, Allen Toussaint and others all remade in the duo’s own sound. Retro-rock master JD McPherson opens at 7 p.m. June 7 at Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, Michigan and Randolph. Tickets: $60 (lawn), $90-$150 (pavilion). Visit jamusa.com.
- Horsegirl is a noisy rock trio from Chicago composed of Penelope Lowenstein, Nora Cheng and Gigi Reece. The group formed in 2019 and their first EP, “Ballroom Dance Scene et cetera,” was named one of the best EPs of 2020 by Paste magazine. Now signed to Matador, the trio celebrates the release of their debut album, “Versions of Modern Performance.” Lifeguard, Friko and Post Office Winter open beginning at 7 p.m. June 5 at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport. Tickets: $20. Visit thaliahallchicago.com.
Museums
- The Cleve Carney Museum is home to a collection of more than 800 works of art. The new exhibit “Hooking Up: Meet the Collection” puts selections from the permanent collection — Rembrandt, Toulouse-Lautrec, Andy Warhol, Kehinde Wiley, Maya Lin and more — alongside works by Chicago area artists including Amanda Williams, Britni Mara, Riva Lehrer and others. From June 4-Aug. 7 at Cleve Carney Museum, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn. Admission is free. Visit theccma.org.
- An outdoor art exhibit, “Alebrijes: Creatures of a Dream World,” features more than 45 very large and very colorful creations by six artists from Mexico City. Alebrijes are a Mexican artistic tradition of creating imaginary creatures that possess elements of different animals. From 7 a.m.-sunset June 1-Oct. 30 at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield, Wheaton. Admission: $5 (weekdays), $10 (weekends) per car. Visit cantigny.org/alebrijes.
Movies
- The consequences and significance of technology in our lives are explored in the film series “Control.Alt.Delete.” Films screened include Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski’s “The Matrix,” Robert Wise’s “The Day the Earth Stood Still,” Ridley Scott’s “Blade Runner: The Final Cut,” Walter Lang’s “Desk Set,” Andrew Bujalski’s “Computer Chess,” Fritz Lang’s “Metropolis,” Saul Williams and Anisia Uzeyman’s “Neptune Frost,” Jean-Luc Godard’s “Alphaville,” Spike Jonze “Her” and Steven Spielberg’s “A.I. Artificial Intelligence.” From June 2-30 at Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State. Tickets: $12. Visit siskelfilmcenter.org.
- “Anime Auteurs” celebrates the work of three groundbreaking anime filmmakers: Mamoru Oshii’s “Ghost in the Shell” (7:30 p.m. June 3) and “Angel’s Egg” (9 p.m. June 3), Masaaki Yuasa’s “Mind Game” (7 p.m. June 17) and Satoshi Kon’s “Paprika” (7 p.m. June 30). At Facets, 1517 W. Fullerton. Tickets: $12. Visit facets.org.
- A new season of outdoor cinema is underway at Movies at Gallagher Way. The list includes “Mamma Mia!” (June 8), “Josie and the Pussycats” (June 22), “Dirty Dancing” (July 6), “School of Rock” (July 20), “Pitch Perfect” (July 27), “Grease” (Aug. 3), “Encanto” (Aug. 17), “Almost Famous” (Aug. 31), “Selena” (Sept. 14) and “Bohemian Rhapsody” (Sept. 21). Movies start at 7:30 p.m. at Gallagher Way outside Wrigley Field at Addison and Clark. Bring blankets and chairs for free seating; limited reserve seating is available ($30), as is chair rental ($5). Visit gallagherway.com.
Festival Fun
- Lakeview PorchFest is an afternoon of live music from the porches of neighborhood residents featuring more than 40 local musicians. From 1-5 p.m. June 5 between Grace to Wolfram and Ravenswood to Racine. Tickets: $10-$50. Visit lakeviewroscoevillage.org/porchfest.
- The inaugural Windy City Hot Dog Fest includes music (Chicago Latin Groove Band, The Business and more), artisan market and, of course, plenty of tasty dogs. From noon-10 p.m. June 4-5 on Milwaukee from Irving Park to Cuyler. Visit chicagoevents.com.
- Do Division features a music lineup curated by Subterranean and the Empty Bottle, street vendors, children’s activities and more. From 5-10 p.m. June 3 and noon-10 p.m. June 4-5 on Division from Damen to Leavitt. Admission: $10 donation. Visit westtownchamber.org/do-division.
- The 75th annual 57th Street Art Fair returns to Hyde Park with nearly 150 artists selling jewelry, photography, prints, paintings, sculpture, ceramics and much more. From 11 a.m.-6 p.m. June 4 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 5 at 57th and Kimbark. Admission is free. Visit 57thstreetartfair.org.
- Highwood Pride Fest on June 4 includes a family picnic with children’s activities and entertainment (noon-3 p.m.), a drag show (6-7:30 p.m.), pub crawl (7:30-10:30 p.m.) and a DJ dance party (10:30-midnight). Visit celebratehighwood.org.
- Lincoln Park Greek Fest is the annual cultural celebration of all things Greek from food to music. From 5-11 p.m. June 3, noon-11 p.m. June 4 and noon-10 p.m. June 5 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2701 N. Sheffield. Admission: $10 donation. Visit lincolnparkgreekfest.com.
