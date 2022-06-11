Horoscope for Saturday, June 11, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today is full of unpredictable events for your sign, especially financial matters or something to do with your possessions. This means that you might suddenly receive an unexpected boon. Money, gifts or advantages might come your way. Or alternatively, you might suddenly lose money or something you own. Not good!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You seek adventure! You might be full of Walter Mitty dreams or wish for the derring-do of d’Artagnan. “All for one and one for all!” This is because you want excitement and new experiences, especially in love and romance. (Good luck. Don’t leave home without a rose between your teeth.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a restless day for you because it’s as if you’re waiting for the other shoe to drop. This is because basically, deep down, you seek excitement today! Something new and different — but you’re not sure what or how it should happen. It’s a tricky balance.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

A friend might surprise you by doing or saying something you least expect. This might also happen if you’re involved with a group or an organization. Alternatively, you might see meet someone who is exciting and different. Who knows?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Something sudden and unexpected might affect your public reputation or your career. A boss or someone in authority might praise you. You might even get a promotion or a raise? You might develop a crush on a boss? Admittedly, it could be a different surprise. Something not as nice.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A lovely chance to travel somewhere might fall in your lap today. Or perhaps, you will develop a crush on someone who is different? They might be a person who is from another culture or a different country. Or you might also receive good news about medicine, higher education, publishing or legal matters.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Keep your pockets open because you might get a sudden gift of money, property, assets or some kind of favor from someone today. “Lucky me!” It could also be an inheritance. Alternatively, the reverse might happen and this means a sudden loss.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Expect a surprise from someone close to you today. This person could be a close friend or a spouse or partner. This surprise might be good news? However, it might also be not-so-good news that you didn’t expect to hear. Be prepared. (Boy Scout’s motto.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Something pleasant might surprise you at work today. Or possibly, some business related to a pet, or even to your health? Admittedly, the reverse might be true and the news is not so pleasant. In either case, you will be surprised by the unexpected.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Parents should be extra vigilant today because this is an accident-prone day for their kids. Do know where your kids are at all times. Meanwhile, social plans might suddenly change today. You might get an exciting invitation? Or existing plans might be delayed or canceled. Romance might also catch you off guard.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your home routine will be interrupted today. Possibly, you will buy something exciting, modern or high tech? A welcome guest or family member might arrive? Or possibly, a small appliance will break down or a disappointment will occur.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. Therefore, think before you speak or act because if are mindful, you will have no regrets in the future. Meanwhile, surprising news might occur. Or you might meet someone you least expect. Not a boring day.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Joshua Jackson (1978) shares your birthday today. You are a natural leader who has good instincts. You think and act quickly. Your surroundings matter to you because you love beauty in everything. This is a year of change and greater personal freedom for you, which means you must be flexible and open to new ideas and directions.

