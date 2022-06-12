Horoscope for Sunday, June 12, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 4:15 to 5:45 p.m Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Scorpio into Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Quite often, Aries has a short fuse. (You know who you are.) Therefore, if you’re unhappy about financial matters, or dealing with banks or talking to someone older or someone in authority, zip thy lip. You’ll be glad that you didn’t say something that you might later regret.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Mercury is in your sign at odds with Saturn, and an opposing moon, which means it’s easy to fall into an argumentative mode or be grumpy with others. Let’s face it, there is no upside to this. Your best choice is to demonstrate grace under pressure. Be cool.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You have to make an effort to cultivate a positive frame of mind because it’s easy to default into a bad mood. The thing about a bad mood is that not only does it make other people feel ill at ease, it certainly makes you feel lousy. Remember, a smile is just a frown turned upside down. (Corny but true.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Avoid squabbles with friends and members of groups because they will easily arise. Likewise, you might have disputes with your kids or about banking issues, inheritances or shared property. Yes, it’s that kinda day. Remember, patience is the antidote to anger.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is the classic day for family arguments, arguments with partners and spouses and arguments with parents and bosses. Oy vey. We all know that it’s hard to keep your shirt on if you want to get something off your chest. Be patient with others to avoid a nasty rift.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Steer clear of political issues and controversial subjects like race and religion because they will quickly escalate into an argument, which is something you don’t need. Put yourself first. This means don’t engage in arguments; instead, value your own peace of mind. You matter.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Financial disputes are likely today, especially about inheritances, banking matters or something to do with your kids or the cost of a social event. These are all things that can get your belly in a rash. Meanwhile, you are one sign that needs harmony in your environment. Remember this.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

The moon is in your sign at odds with Mercury and Saturn. Furthermore, this is all taking place in Fixed Signs, which have a stubborn, unyielding quality. Avoid squabbling with friends and family over plans. Far better to chill out with a movie or something fun.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might disagree with how a work project is going. Or perhaps, your disagreement is based on something you’ve been worried about, which means you feel sensitive about this subject. You’re anxious. Instead, channel your energy into sports or some fun diversions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Don’t threaten a warm friendship or relations with someone by angry squabbles today, which can easily happen. They might relate to a social occasion, or your kids, or something to do with the arts or the entertainment world. Stay chill.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be aware that you are high visibility and people notice you. All the more reason to avoid arguments with bosses, parents and authority figures because why end up with egg on your face? Not cool!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This could be an accident-prone day for you because of your emotions. That’s because you might be angry at someone and this anger will distract you from whatever you’re doing. Fortunately, Venus will soften your words.

If Your Birthday Is Today

41st U.S. President. George H.W. Bush (1924-2018) shares your birthday. You are sociable, friendly, witty and intelligent. You are curious about everything, and you hate to be bored. (This can make you change moods quickly.) You have excellent business savvy. This is a year of service, especially to family and friends. Therefore, take care of yourself. (Perhaps even do a makeover.)

