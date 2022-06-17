Picture Chicago: Sun-Times’ photos you may have missed

CreatiVets participant Carlos Espinosaroldon, a veteran who lives in Texas, works on sheets of metal that he is designing into feathers for a show, at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago’s 280 Building in the Loop, Thursday morning, June 9, 2022. Veterans from across the country participated in a three-week program through CreatiVets, an organization that partnered with the School of the Art Institute of Chicago to help veterans process what they have been through using their chosen art medium.