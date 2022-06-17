The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 17, 2022
Larese Jones, 9, of East Garfield Park, plays in the Crown Fountain on Michigan Avenue as temperatures in the Chicago area reach 100 degrees for the first time in a decade, Tuesday afternoon, June 14, 2022.

Larese Jones, 9, of East Garfield Park, plays in the Crown Fountain on Michigan Avenue as temperatures in the Chicago area reach 100 degrees for the first time in a decade, Tuesday afternoon, June 14, 2022.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Picture Chicago: Sun-Times’ photos you may have missed

Record-breaking high temperatures hit the Chicago area, hundreds demand stricter gun control laws at the March For Our Lives rally and the Chicago Blues Festival returns to Millennium Park.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Tau Kennebrew, Tendaji Andrew-Hutchinson and Asha Andrew-Hutchinson help unfurl the flag during the Juneteenth Flag Raising ceremony at Daley Plaza in the Loop, Monday afternoon, June 13, 2022.

Tau Kennebrew, Tendaji Andrew-Hutchinson and Asha Andrew-Hutchinson help unfurl the flag during the Juneteenth Flag Raising ceremony at Daley Plaza in the Loop, Monday afternoon, June 13, 2022.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

An aerial view of construction in Lake Michigan near Waukegan Municipal Beach and North Beach just south of the Waukegan industrial area. Tuesday morning, June 14, 2022.

An aerial view of Waukegan’s shoreline, which is full of environmental hazards, including a coal-power plant, nearby coal ash ponds, four toxic-waste sites and other sources of industrial pollution. A report released Wednesday warns that rising lake levels, strong wind gusts and high waves are inching closer to flooding hazardous spots in northern Illinois, including coal, nuclear and Superfund sites.

Brian Ernst/Sun-Times

Maya-Camille Broussard, creator of Justice of the Pies, makes a pecan pie in a prep kitchen in East Garfield Park on the West Side, Friday afternoon, June 10, 2022.

Maya-Camille Broussard, creator of Justice of the Pies, makes a pecan pie in a prep kitchen in East Garfield Park on the West Side, Friday afternoon, June 10, 2022.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

A person tours what is left of the former Pilgrim Baptist Church, which will be transformed into the National Museum of Gospel Music, in the Bronzeville neighborhood, Thursday morning, June 16, 2022. Leadership of the National Museum of Gospel Music is working to turn the remnants of the former Pilgrim Baptist Church into the National Museum of Gospel Music, an estimated $30 million project, according to a press release.

A person tours what is left of the former Pilgrim Baptist Church, which will be transformed into the National Museum of Gospel Music, in the Bronzeville neighborhood, Thursday morning, June 16, 2022. Leadership of the National Museum of Gospel Music is working to turn the remnants of the former Pilgrim Baptist Church into the National Museum of Gospel Music, an estimated $30 million project, according to a press release.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

People run and play in Lake Michigan at Montrose Beach on the North Side, as temperatures in the Chicago area reach 100 degrees for the first time in a decade, Tuesday afternoon, June 14, 2022.

People run and play in Lake Michigan at Montrose Beach on the North Side, as temperatures in the Chicago area reach 100 degrees for the first time in a decade, Tuesday afternoon, June 14, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Michael Cotey, 36, an artistic producer at #ENOUGH: Plays to End Gun Violence, holds his 2-year-old son, Jackson, during a March for Our Lives rally where hundreds gathered to demand gun control at Federal Plaza in the Loop, Saturday afternoon, June 11, 2022. Cotey said he never had to think about gun violence when he was younger, but as a father, he has to worry about his son's safety.

Michael Cotey, 36, an artistic producer at #ENOUGH: Plays to End Gun Violence, holds his 2-year-old son, Jackson, during a March for Our Lives rally where hundreds gathered to demand gun control at Federal Plaza in the Loop, Saturday afternoon, June 11, 2022. Cotey said he never had to think about gun violence when he was younger, but as a father, he has to worry about his son’s safety.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Minnie Robinson, 72, of Rogers Park, early votes in the June 28 primary at Warren Park in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side, Monday morning, June 13, 2022. Monday was the first day of in-person early voting in Chicago's 50 wards.

Minnie Robinson, 72, of Rogers Park, early votes in the June 28 primary at Warren Park in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side, Monday morning, June 13, 2022. Monday was the first day of in-person early voting in Chicago’s 50 wards.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Illinois State Police investigators work the scene of a crash in the 700 block of South Wabash Avenue in the South Loop neighborhood, Saturday night, June 11, 2022. Police said three people were hurt in the crash, including a boy who led law enforcement on a chase with a stolen SUV.

Illinois State Police investigators work the scene of a crash in the 700 block of South Wabash Avenue in the South Loop neighborhood, Saturday night, June 11, 2022. Police said three people were hurt in the crash, including a boy who led law enforcement on a chase with a stolen SUV.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Katanya Raby, and her son, Henry Matthews, join others to watch as the Juneteenth flag is raised into the air during the Juneteenth Flag Raising ceremony at Daley Plaza in the Loop, Monday afternoon, June 13, 2022.

Katanya Raby, and her son, Henry Matthews, join others to watch as the Juneteenth flag is raised into the air during the Juneteenth Flag Raising ceremony at Daley Plaza in the Loop, Monday afternoon, June 13, 2022.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Billy Branch & the Sons of Blues perform at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion during the Chicago's Blues Festival in Millennium Park, Friday evening, June 10, 2022.

Billy Branch & the Sons of Blues perform at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion during the Chicago’s Blues Festival in Millennium Park, Friday evening, June 10, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Workers with the Conservation of Sculpture and Objects Studio remove the Art Institute of Chicago's lions, bronze sculptures made in 1893 by Edward Kemeys, from the front steps of the museum's Michigan Avenue entrance for conservation treatment, Tuesday morning, June 14, 2022.

Workers with the Conservation of Sculpture and Objects Studio remove the Art Institute of Chicago’s lions, bronze sculptures made in 1893 by Edward Kemeys, from the front steps of the museum’s Michigan Avenue entrance for conservation treatment, Tuesday morning, June 14, 2022.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A family takes a dip in Lake Michigan at Montrose Beach as temperatures in the Chicago area rise to 95 degrees, Wednesday afternoon, June 15, 2022.

A family takes a dip in Lake Michigan at Montrose Beach as Chicago set a new heat record after another day of sweltering temperatures, Wednesday afternoon, June 15, 2022. O’Hare Airport reached 96 degrees around 3 p.m. Wednesday, breaking the record high of 95 degrees for June 15 set in 1994, according to the National Weather Service.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago police investigate in the 4200 block of West Madison Street, where officials said a 48-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body while standing on the West Garfield Park neighborhood sidewalk on the West Side, Sunday night, June 12, 2022.

Chicago police investigate in the 4200 block of West Madison Street, where officials said a 48-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body while standing on the West Garfield Park neighborhood sidewalk on the West Side, Sunday night, June 12, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

merlin_106489151.jpg

Senator Bernie Sanders listens to speakers as he awaits his turn at the podium during a rally at the Teamsters Local 705 at 1645 West Jackson Boulevard in Near West Town, Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Children learn about, pet and play with African spurred tortoises at an event hosted by the community group Mothers Opposed To Violence Everywhere and Rev. Robin Hood at Greater Rock M.B Church in North Lawndale on the West Side, Monday morning, June 13, 2022.

Children learn about, pet and play with African spurred tortoises at an event hosted by the community group Mothers Opposed To Violence Everywhere and Rev. Robin Hood at Greater Rock M.B Church in North Lawndale on the West Side, Monday morning, June 13, 2022.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Nate Williams and his grandchildren, John Hopkins, left, and Jahad Smith, play basketball at Cornell Square Park in Back of the Yards as temperatures spike in the Chicago area, Tuesday afternoon, June 14, 2022.

Nate Williams and his grandchildren, John Hopkins, left, and Jahad Smith, play basketball at Cornell Square Park in Back of the Yards as temperatures spike in the Chicago area, Tuesday afternoon, June 14, 2022.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

CreatiVets participant Carlos Espinosaroldon, a veteran who lives in Texas, works on sheets of metal that he is designing into feathers for a show, at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago’s 280 Building in the Loop, Thursday morning, June 9, 2022.

CreatiVets participant Carlos Espinosaroldon, a veteran who lives in Texas, works on sheets of metal that he is designing into feathers for a show, at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago’s 280 Building in the Loop, Thursday morning, June 9, 2022. Veterans from across the country participated in a three-week program through CreatiVets, an organization that partnered with the School of the Art Institute of Chicago to help veterans process what they have been through using their chosen art medium.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

