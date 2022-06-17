Picture Chicago: Sun-Times’ photos you may have missed
Record-breaking high temperatures hit the Chicago area, hundreds demand stricter gun control laws at the March For Our Lives rally and the Chicago Blues Festival returns to Millennium Park.
The Latest
McMahon will continue to oversee WWE’s creative content during the investigation, World Wrestling Entertainment said Friday, and McMahon’s daughter, Stephanie, was named interim CEO and chairwoman.
He’s a pharmacist as well as an artist and says, with both jobs, his aim is to help people heal. Like with his mural in Bucktown of a faceless adult and a boy moving forward through a field of flowers.
Chicago, which hosted the 1994 opener at Soldier Field, will not host any matches this time.
On June 17, 1972, five men broke into the Democratic National Committee Headquarters at the Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C.
HBO documentary revisits the death of beloved Helen Wilson with interviews, archival video and even a play re-creating the case.