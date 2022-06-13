The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 13, 2022
Elections News Chicago

Early voting now open in all 50 wards across the city

The primary election is June 28.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE Early voting now open in all 50 wards across the city
Early voting is now open across the city in all 50 wards, the Chicago Board of Elections said Monday.

Early voting is now open across the city in all 50 wards, the Chicago Board of Elections said Monday.

Getty Images

Early voting for the June 28 primary is now open across all of the city’s 50 wards.

Voters can choose any site, regardless of where they live in the city, according to the Chicago Board of Elections.

The first early voting site opened May 31 at 191 N. Clark St. Early voting in the city was supposed to begin May 19 but was delayed to accommodate late changes to the ballot.

For more information, go to chicagoelections.gov.

Next Up In Elections
Sun-Times/WBEZ Poll: Land of Lincoln now Trump turf — at least among Illinois Republicans
Sun-Times/WBEZ Poll: Ken Griffin, Michael Flynn not swaying many GOP voters in races for U.S. Senate, two other top offices
Mike Madigan has left the building — but the former House speaker’s shadow clouds the campaign trail
Sun-Times/WBEZ Poll: Downstate farmer beating the crop out of GOP establishment in gov race — by nearly 2-1 ratio
5 takeaways from the Jan. 6 Committee hearing: Liz Cheney made the case
Cook County judge removed by voters in 2020 over video wants a return to the bench
The Latest
Police_Tape_3__18_.jpg
Crime
Authorities say 15-year-boy died in Friday shooting in South Chicago alley
He was found in the 8000 block of South Houston Avenue Friday morning with a gunshot wound to the back of his head.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
WEATHER_042222_9.jpg
Weather
It could feel like 109 degrees Tuesday as ‘dangerous’ heat hits Chicago, forecasters say
“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the National Weather Service warned.
By David Struett
 
A woman was found stabbed to death June 12, 2022, in East Garfield Park.
Woman found stabbed to death in East Garfield Park; police questioning person of interest
Police sources said the incident appears to be domestic-related.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to members of the City Club of Chicago in 2015. Illinois Republicans would like to see the former president back on the campaign trail in 2024, according to a Sun-Times/WBEZ Poll.
Elections
Sun-Times/WBEZ Poll: Land of Lincoln now Trump turf — at least among Illinois Republicans
Nearly two-thirds of Illinois Republican voters say former President Donald Trump should run in 2024. The survey found an overwhelming majority fall into the election-denier category — believing Trump should still be in the White House.
By Dave McKinney | WBEZ Chicago and Tina Sfondeles | Chicago Sun-Times
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: As he lives with me, ‘playful guy’ flirts with other women
He’s on a dating site, he sexts with some women, and one of them he even kissed.
By Abigail Van Buren
 