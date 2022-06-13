Early voting now open in all 50 wards across the city

Early voting for the June 28 primary is now open across all of the city’s 50 wards.
Voters can choose any site, regardless of where they live in the city, according to the Chicago Board of Elections.
The first early voting site opened May 31 at 191 N. Clark St. Early voting in the city was supposed to begin May 19 but was delayed to accommodate late changes to the ballot.
For more information, go to chicagoelections.gov.
Sun-Times/WBEZ Poll: Ken Griffin, Michael Flynn not swaying many GOP voters in races for U.S. Senate, two other top offices
Mike Madigan has left the building — but the former House speaker’s shadow clouds the campaign trail
Sun-Times/WBEZ Poll: Downstate farmer beating the crop out of GOP establishment in gov race — by nearly 2-1 ratio
The Latest
He was found in the 8000 block of South Houston Avenue Friday morning with a gunshot wound to the back of his head.
“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the National Weather Service warned.
Police sources said the incident appears to be domestic-related.
Nearly two-thirds of Illinois Republican voters say former President Donald Trump should run in 2024. The survey found an overwhelming majority fall into the election-denier category — believing Trump should still be in the White House.
He’s on a dating site, he sexts with some women, and one of them he even kissed.