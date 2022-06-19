Horoscope for Sunday, June 19, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you will be tempted to buy luxurious, elegant items. In fact, impulse shopping and spontaneous purchases will be par for the course. This is also a lovely day to buy a romantic gift for someone special. (Don’t leave home without a rose between your teeth.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a romantic day for your sign. It’s a wonderful day to schmooze with others, especially with romantic partners. However, a friend or a member of a group might do something that surprises you or catches you off guard. Hopefully, it’s pleasant.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You love an adoring peanut gallery, Meanwhile, today is a time when secret love affairs are passionate and romantic. (You know who you are.) However, be aware that secrets might be revealed today because something unexpected will put you in the spotlight. (Oops. Busted.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Friendships with others and your interactions with groups will be warm and caring today. In particular, you will find it rewarding to be involved with a charitable organization that benefits those who are less fortunate. Meanwhile, travel plans might suddenly change. Stay tuned!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might develop a crush on your boss or someone in authority. Meanwhile, others might seek out your advice about how to make something look better or be more attractive, even if this is not your specialty, per se. Stay on top of banking and shared property details to avoid a surprise.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Feelings of escapism are strong today. You want to travel somewhere with white sands, turquoise waters and drinks with little parasols in them. Some of you might suddenly develop a crush on someone who is “different.” Today is full of many possibilities and delightful surprises.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Keep your pockets open because gifts and goodies might come your way today. Someone might be generous to you. (This is the classic day to receive a romantic gift from someone special.) Meanwhile, keep an eye on your pet to avoid mishaps or accidents.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is the perfect day for a fun outing, and in particular, a romantic date. You will also feel very tenderhearted with children because your idealism is aroused along with your sense of sympathy and compassion. Artists will flourish because they will be in touch with their muse.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your home routine might be interrupted today. A family member might surprise you. Fortunately, if you focus on work or any task at hand that you want to complete, this will go smoothly. A work-related romance might also begin. You might also derive great joy from a pet today. A special connection.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is the perfect day for romance and a special date with your main squeeze, especially this evening. If you cannot share this time with someone else, then do something special for yourself. Treat yourself! Enjoy the arts, parks, museums and beautiful surroundings.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You will enjoy entertaining at home today. You will also enjoy doing something to make where you live look more attractive. It’s the perfect day to relax in a garden or a special place that you have created that gives you pleasure. Family members will be caring and sympathetic with each other.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You are very sensitive to the needs and feelings of others today. You might even feel a “soul union” with someone. You will definitely appreciate the beauty of your daily surroundings, which means it’s the perfect day to visit a park or anyplace that is beautiful and inspirational.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Kathleen Turner (1954) shares your birthday. You are a passionate person with a strong zest for life. You work hard but you also love socializing and having a good time. You always approach things with enthusiasm. This year you will work to construct or build structures both externally and internally. Physical exercise will be helpful.

