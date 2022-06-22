The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Ask the Doctors Lifestyles Well

Ask the Doctors: Caffeine sensitivity grows as people age

Research shows that older adults metabolize caffeine more slowly than younger people.

By  Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
   
SHARE Ask the Doctors: Caffeine sensitivity grows as people age
In one study, coffee drinkers between 65 and 70 took 33% longer to metabolize caffeine than did younger participants.&nbsp;

In one study, coffee drinkers between 65 and 70 took 33% longer to metabolize caffeine than did younger participants.

stock.adobe.com

Dear Doctors: I think that, as I get older, I may be developing a sensitivity to caffeine. I have always loved my cup of coffee in the morning, but now I find that it makes me a bit racy. I would love to understand why.

Dear Reader: Whether it’s coffee, tea or other caffeinated beverages, we humans love the lift caffeine gives. Recent data estimate that 85% of adults in the United States consume caffeine in some form each day.

Caffeine stimulates the central nervous system. Due to its physiological effects and its potential for abuse, it’s considered a drug. Caffeine withdrawal — which can cause headache, anxiety, insomnia and depression — is a recognized disorder. Yet research links coffee and tea to a range of physical and cognitive benefits.

It is indeed possible to develop caffeine sensitivity. This becomes more common as we age. Research shows that older adults clear caffeine from the body more slowly than younger people. In one study, coffee drinkers between 65 and 70 took 33% longer to metabolize caffeine than did younger participants. That means the same amount of coffee that someone has been drinking would have an amplified effect. This can cause anxiety, irritability, jumpiness, difficulty with sleep, sleeplessness and the “racy” feeling you describe.

Caffeine is rapidly and completely absorbed by the body. Within 45 minutes of drinking a cup of coffee, 99% of the caffeine in it has been absorbed. In the bloodstream, it can reach peak levels within 15 minutes of consumption.

After a few hours, certain enzymes in the liver begin to break down the caffeine. This occurs gradually. In a healthy young adult, it takes about six hours for the liver to cut the amount of circulating caffeine in half. As people age, the enzymes involved in caffeine metabolism grow less efficient. Other factors, such as pregnancy, certain medications and being a smoker also can slow the rate at which caffeine is metabolized.

An eight-ounce cup of coffee delivers 80 to 100 milligrams of caffeine. Research shows that, for older adults, amounts in the range of 50 to 100 mg are well-tolerated. To manage caffeine sensitivity, limit yourself to one cup a day. If multiple cups are your routine, consider switching to a half-caf blend.

Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko are internists at UCLA Health.

Next Up In Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: Lifestyle choices can help prevent fatty liver disease
Ask the Doctors: Eating better, moving more help reduce Type 2 diabetes risk
Ask the Doctors: Neonatal jaundice a common condition and generally not indicator of health issue
Ask the Doctors: SIBO, similar to IBS, affects the small intestine
Ask the Doctors: Norovirus easy to spread, difficult to kill
Ask the Doctors: Hip resurfacing an alternative to hip-replacement surgery
The Latest
Chicago Board of Education President Miguel del Valle listens during a Chicago Board of Education meeting in April at the Chicago Public Schools headquarters in the Loop.
Education
Board of Ed approves CPS’ $9.5B budget over school cut, property tax hike concerns
The budget has faced criticism over some proposed cuts to schools and a property tax increase.
By Nader Issa
 
Examples of the state’s rebranding effort on packaging to change the name from Asian carp to Copi.
Editorials
Bon appétit: Try some copi to help save our waterways
Asian carp have a new moniker — “copi” — and if enough diners go for it, the rebranding will help get more of the invasive species out of the water and into our tummies.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Timothy O’Donnell, wearing a Joker mask, poses in front of a burning Chicago police car in Chicago.
Crime
Man who wore Joker mask while setting CPD vehicle on fire during May 2020 riots gets nearly 3 years
O’Donnell’s case is among the most high-profile to result from the rioting and looting that took place here in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. Its notoriety is due in large part to the jarring images of a man in a clown mask amid the chaos that day.
By Jon Seidel
 
PrideParade_34.jpg
Things To Do
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago June 23-29
The Pride Parade, the Logan Square Art Festival and Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown are among the things to do in Chicago in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
O. Bruton Smith, a NASCAR Hall of Famer and one of its most eccentric and successful promoters, died Wednesday. He was 95.
Sports
Bruton Smith, NASCAR Hall of Famer and Speedway Motorsports founder, dies at 95
Smith made Speedway the first public motorsports company to trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
By Jenna Fryer | Associated Press
 