The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Thursday, June 23, 2022

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Thursday, June 23, 2022
Georgia_Nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 3 to 7 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aries into Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This continues to be a positive, upbeat week! Today’s moon puts your focus on financial matters, which have been uncertain recently. (They might continue this way because Uranus is in your House of Earnings.) Cope as best you can.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a winning day because the moon has moved into your sign, which, admittedly, will make you more emotional. However, it also boosts your good luck! Why not test this by asking the universe for a favor? Ask for what you want.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Expect mixed messages today. With your ruler Mercury and fair Venus in your sign, you want to schmooze! Furthermore, Mars is boosting your desire to participate with groups. Nevertheless, today the moon is hiding in your chart. And so will you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a solid day for you. The sun is in your sign and the placement of the moon is favorable to you. Therefore, things will unfold much as you would like them to. Your big advantage right now is that you look like a winner to others. Hey, nothing succeeds like the appearance of success.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You are noticed today! More than usual. In fact, some people will be discussing personal details about your private life. Be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control. We all have skeletons in our closets — just make sure you close those doors.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Things will run smoothly today; nevertheless, you have an urge to shake things up a little. This is because you want a change of scenery and a chance to learn something new. A little adventure would be the perfect touch! Travel if possible — do anything to get out of your rut.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Be patient with partners and close friends because Mars is opposite your sign now. Nevertheless, the sun is at the top of your chart casting you in a flattering spotlight, which means people in authority admire you even if you don’t do anything special. Keep this in mind. You have a winning ticket!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Because the moon is opposite your sign, you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. Hey, no biggie. This simply means you have to be accommodating, friendly and easygoing. You can do this. (Remember when you did this one day last summer?)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a strong day for important discussions about finances, shared property and who is responsible for what. Put your cards on the table. With Mercury and Venus opposite your sign, people will cooperate with you — perhaps, more than you think.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Increased chaos and activity on the home front continues! Fortunately, today is the ideal day to get away from all this and do something playful. Have a long lunch. Catch a matinee. Meet a friend for coffee. Enjoy playful times with kids. Explore your creative talents. Socialize!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a productive day for you. For starters, you are motivated to work and work efficiently. On top of this, your energy is strong, even driven. Your communications are likewise very direct and to the point. This is the day to work hard, party hard!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You’re in a playful mood. Many of you will enjoy entertaining at home or inviting friends over. Act on your redecorating ideas or your desire to tackle some home repairs because you’ll be glad you did.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Melissa Rauch (1980) shares your birthday. You can have mood swings because you have strong feelings and emotions. You are compassionate and caring. You are also an independent freethinker. This is a marvelous year for you because you will receive recognition and acknowledgement for your efforts, almost certainly. You might win an award or get a promotion.

Next Up In Entertainment
Pravda Records ringing in 38 years with music festival — and plenty of beer
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago June 23-29
AFI honors Julie Andrews for a lifetime of filmmaking
From the haunting scares to the ’70s vibe, ‘The Black Phone’ gets everything right
Chicago’s ‘Big Three’ iconic foods explored in museum exhibit
Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra set for first-ever Chicago concert
The Latest
Stanley_Cup_Avalanche_Lightning_Hockey.jpg
NHL
Nazem Kadri’s OT goal lifts Avalanche over Lightning 3-2 in Game 4
Colorado moves within a victory of dethroning the two-time defending champion Lightning in Stanley Cup Final.
By Associated Press
 
Christina Lopez
Suburban Chicago
Family of grandmother killed in Metra crash files wrongful death lawsuit
The lawsuit states that Metra should have warned its conductors to approach the crossing with caution and to look out for any vehicles stuck on the tracks.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Gabby Giffords speaks to a group of supporters at a fundraiser for the Giffords: Courage to Fight Gun Violence Foundation at Carnivale at 702 W. Fulton St. on Wednesday.
Chicago
Gabby Giffords fundraises in Chicago in wake of Buffalo and Uvalde shootings: ‘A better world is possible’
“We are living in a challenging time, but we are up for the challenge,” the former congresswoman from Arizona told supporters Wednesday.
By Mary Norkol
 
Cubs switch-hitter Ian Happ, left, celebrates his two-run home run with Patrick Wisdom, right, during the second inning against the Pirates at PNC Park on Wednesday.
Cubs
Cubs’ early rally powers them to the right side of a blowout vs. Pirates
Cubs starter Keegan Thompson held the Pirates to one run through six innings.
By Maddie Lee
 
Haven Middle School, 2417 Prairie Ave.
Suburban Chicago
Student charged with disorderly conduct for nooses found near Evanston middle school
Police said the Cook County state’s attorney’s office reviewed the evidence and declined to add a hate crime charge “because the actions and motive of the involved juvenile did not meet the legal, statutory elements of a hate crime.”
By Sun-Times Wire
 