The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Lake View News Chicago

Crowd descends on Lake View again, jumping on CTA bus and smashing police car window

The incident came after crowds filled the streets of Lake View following the Pride Parade Sunday evening — with three people shot and four people stabbed.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
For the second night in a row, a large group of people crowded the streets of Lake View Monday into early Tuesday, with video showing people dancing on top of a police car and a CTA bus as officers tried to contain the disturbance.

Police said someone smashed the windshield of a squad car not far from the Belmont Red Line station around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Police reported no injuries and only one arrest: a woman cited for drinking in public and blocking traffic.

The incident came after crowds descended on Lake View following the Pride Parade Sunday evening — with three people shot and four people stabbed.

Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, three people were shot and wounded after a gunman opened fire in the 3100 block of North Clark Street.

Two hours earlier, a woman was arrested after stabbing three people during a fight in the 1000 block of West Belmont Avenue.

Hours earlier, less than half a mile away, a Chicago police sergeant was hospitalized after he was punched while making an arrest in the 3300 block of North Clark Street.

Around 5:30 a.m. Monday, a man was stabbed during an argument in the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue. A woman stabbed him in the abdomen and biceps, police said. The man, 33, took himself to St. Margaret Hospital in Hammond, Indiana, before he was transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said. His condition was not released and no one was arrested.

11 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Monday
2 more boys die after West Humboldt Park fire, bringing toll to 3
3 dead, dozens hurt after Amtrak train bound for Chicago hits truck and derails in Missouri
Who will take on Gov. J.B. Pritzker this fall? Republican voters get final say in Tuesday’s primary
Fired-up Lightfoot tells Pride in the Park crowd, ‘F— Clarence Thomas’ for opinion urging Supreme Court to overturn gay marriage
Wicker Park camp for boys cheered as ‘fun,’ ‘welcoming’ as it aims to build the ‘whole person’
The Latest
Lucas Peterson of St. Charles holds a smallmouth bass caught on an guide trip with Mike Norris on Big Green Lake.
Outdoors
Chicago fishing, Midwest Fishing Report: Perch, catfish smallmouth, largemouth, bluegill, lakers
Perch and other summer fishing around Chicago leads this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report; updated Wisconsin River and Northern Wisconsin reports.
By Dale Bowman
 
Police tape at a crime scene.
Crime
11 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Monday
Three people were shot in Lake View East, where police had stepped up patrols after the Pride Parade.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Fire and police officials work the scene where three children were killed in a fire early Sunday on the Northwest Side.
News
2 more boys die after West Humboldt Park fire, bringing toll to 3
The fire began in the basement of a house in the 4000 block of West Potomac Avenue early Sunday, officials said.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Amtrak.jpeg
News
3 dead, dozens hurt after Amtrak train bound for Chicago hits truck and derails in Missouri
Two train passengers and one person in the truck were killed, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
By Sophie Sherry and Associated Press
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Teen’s improper clothes, behavior mar family funeral
Devastated survivors struggle to grieve as the deceased’s great-granddaughter calls attention to herself.
By Abigail Van Buren
 