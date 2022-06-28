Crowd descends on Lake View again, jumping on CTA bus and smashing police car window

For the second night in a row, a large group of people crowded the streets of Lake View Monday into early Tuesday, with video showing people dancing on top of a police car and a CTA bus as officers tried to contain the disturbance.

Police said someone smashed the windshield of a squad car not far from the Belmont Red Line station around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Police reported no injuries and only one arrest: a woman cited for drinking in public and blocking traffic.

The incident came after crowds descended on Lake View following the Pride Parade Sunday evening — with three people shot and four people stabbed.

Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, three people were shot and wounded after a gunman opened fire in the 3100 block of North Clark Street.

Two hours earlier, a woman was arrested after stabbing three people during a fight in the 1000 block of West Belmont Avenue.

Hours earlier, less than half a mile away, a Chicago police sergeant was hospitalized after he was punched while making an arrest in the 3300 block of North Clark Street.

Around 5:30 a.m. Monday, a man was stabbed during an argument in the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue. A woman stabbed him in the abdomen and biceps, police said. The man, 33, took himself to St. Margaret Hospital in Hammond, Indiana, before he was transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said. His condition was not released and no one was arrested.

