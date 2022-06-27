Chicago police sergeant hospitalized after being punched while making arrest in Lake View East
The sergeant was attempting to arrest a male in the 3300 block of North Clark Street about 8:35 p.m. when he was punched in the head by a 21-year-old woman.
The sergeant was attempting to arrest a male in the 3300 block of North Clark Street about 8:35 p.m. when he was punched in the head by a 21-year-old woman, police said.
He was taken to an area hospital with hand and ear pain, officials said.
The woman was arrested and charges were pending.
No other injuries were reported.
