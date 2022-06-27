The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Chicago police sergeant hospitalized after being punched while making arrest in Lake View East

The sergeant was attempting to arrest a male in the 3300 block of North Clark Street about 8:35 p.m. when he was punched in the head by a 21-year-old woman.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A police officer was injured in an incident June 16, 2022, in Humboldt Park.

A sergeant was taken to an area hospital after he was punched while trying to make an arrest June 26, 2022 on the North Side.

Sun-Times files

A Chicago police sergeant was hospitalized Sunday night after he was punched while making an arrest in Lake View East on the North Side.

The sergeant was attempting to arrest a male in the 3300 block of North Clark Street about 8:35 p.m. when he was punched in the head by a 21-year-old woman, police said.

He was taken to an area hospital with hand and ear pain, officials said.

The woman was arrested and charges were pending.

No other injuries were reported.

