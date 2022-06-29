The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

June’s two breakout stars: Bolingbrook’s Mekhi Cooper and East St. Louis’ Macaleab Rich

College coaches were in the gym watching the two players who, in the eyes of the City/Suburban Hoops Report, have raised their stock the most in June: Bolingbrook’s Mekhi Cooper and Macaleab Rich of East St. Louis.

By  Joe Henricksen
   
SHARE June’s two breakout stars: Bolingbrook’s Mekhi Cooper and East St. Louis’ Macaleab Rich
Bolingbrook’s Mekhi Cooper (0) dribbles the ball as Marian Catholic’s Eddie Barrett (5) defends.

Bolingbrook’s Mekhi Cooper (0) dribbles the ball as Marian Catholic’s Eddie Barrett (5) defends.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

In a nondescript back gym at Ridgewood last Saturday in Norridge, college coaches lined the baseline in chairs taking in one of 50 or so games played that day.

East St. Louis, which traveled 300 miles to the area for the second straight weekend during the “live” recruiting period, was facing Bolingbrook. Both teams featured emerging players who over two weeks — first at Riverside-Brookfield and then at Ridgewood — grabbed a lot of attention.

College coaches were in the gym watching the two players who, in the eyes of the City/Suburban Hoops Report, have raised their stock the most in June: Bolingbrook’s Mekhi Cooper and Macaleab Rich of East St. Louis.

Throw in another player who wasn’t even on the radar until this summer, 6-4 guard Antwan Robinson of East St. Louis, and the game was just what an evaluation period in June is supposed to be about.

Cooper has been on a tear for two weeks. Missouri State head coach Dana Ford took one look and offered the 6-0 guard after watching him at Riverside-Brookfield. With an offer from a Missouri Valley Conference school, word spread quickly.

Then he played well at Ridgewood, dazzling everyone in attendance with his performance against East St. Louis. He’s added a handful of low-major and mid-major offers with more surely to follow.

“I feel like I took advantage of the opportunity,” Cooper said of the two live period weekends. “It was time to step up.”

Cooper is still currently undervalued. He outperformed several players with bigger names and reputations over the past two weeks. His overall size and frame will be questions as college programs try to outthink themselves.

He plays with top-end basketball speed with the ball in his hands. That speed on the open floor sneaks up on defenders. Always a poised point guard with a nice feel for the position early in his career, Cooper’s game is now marked by a lethal capacity for scoring.

He does so off the dribble in transition with the ability to burst through an open seam. He does so with a pull-up game and range and a comfort level shooting the basketball, even beyond the three-point line.

“I think the biggest difference is I have improved my game and I’m being a lot more assertive,” Cooper said.

Brost never had a doubt. He knew what was coming and would tell anyone who would listen. But he also has seen the jump Cooper has made, saying his star point guard has “taken a humongous step over the past six months.” Now he loves what he’s seeing.

“Right now he feels and knows he is among the best guards in the state, and that’s showing with his play,” Brost said. “The difference is he’s now doing it over and over and over. He has a chance to be the most complete guard we’ve ever had. We’ll see whether or not that comes to fruition.”

Rich, meanwhile, showed off his talent at Riverside-Brookfield two weeks ago. He was even better at Ridgewood, including a performance against Bolingbrook that had heads turning throughout the gym.

East St. Louis coach Mark Chambers said Rich came into the program as a hot shot freshman who at 6-2 played with his back to the basket. He’s grown close to four inches since and made a concerted effort to improve his skill level.

“He has followed a process,” Chambers said. “We planned it out for him and he’s worked the plan. He has worked his butt off to become this player. People don’t realize how good of a passer he is and that he led us in three-point shooting in two of the last three years.”

It’s impossible to watch Rich, the sculpted, put-together 6-5 forward, and not be transfixed by his power and athleticism, specifically how he combines the two. He explodes off the floor and shakes the entire structure of the basket on dunks. He chases down opponents on drives to the basket and blocks their shots.

East St. Louis’ Macaleab Rich (2) controls the ball against Joliet West during the Riverside-Brookfield Shootout.

East St. Louis’ Macaleab Rich (2) controls the ball against Joliet West during the Riverside-Brookfield Shootout.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

A bull at the rim that defenders bounce off of as he finishes through contact, Rich even shows a workable three-point shot.

Rich is the player who can sometimes leave you in disbelief with his electrifying athletic exploits.

But what he revealed over the past two weeks is that for his size and age, he’s more than a physical and athletic freak of nature. Rich has a burgeoning skill level he continually showcased, using a crossover to break down defenders and whipping cross-court passes.

An up-tempo, open floor, less structured system at the next level will still be a benefit for Rich. But he’s a no-brainer mid-major prospect with double-digit offers who high-major programs — again, ones with the aforementioned style of play — should be diving into.

Missouri and first-year coach Dennis Gates extended an offer to Rich on Tuesday.

“Macaleab’s best basketball is still coming,” Chambers said.

Next Up In High School Sports
College coaches value club and high school basketball in player evaluation
Lori Lightfoot’s hope for next 50 years of Title IX is more women in leadership roles
Six breakout seniors from the Riverside-Brookfield Summer Shootout
Simeon seniors Miles and Wes Rubin commit to Loyola
Influential coach and mentor Lonnie Hampton dies
White Sox ACE program launches college baseball opportunities
The Latest
Grand lobby of the revamped Old Main Post Office, Monday, October 21, 2019.
Business
Sun-Times, WBEZ lease space in Old Post Office
The arrangement, in an acknowledgement of continued hybrid work, marks a downsizing from the paper’s home on the Near West Side.
By David Roeder
 
Eight people were shot, two fatally Jan. 27, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
Person released from custody after woman stabbed to death in Back of the Yards
Amy Brown, 22, was in a fight in the 5300 block of South Carpenter Street when she was stabbed in the chest and arms, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A police officer was injured in an incident June 16, 2022, in Humboldt Park.
Crime
Trio arrested for back-to-back robberies at Belmont Red Line overnight — third night of violence in Lake View
They pushed a man to the ground and beat him under the platform in the 900 block of West Belmont early Wednesday. Then they went to the platform and beat another man, police say.
By David Struett
 
A new health advisory from the American Heart Association says too much and too little sleep are associated with heart disease and that poor sleep health is linked to poor psychological health, an important driver of heart disease.
Well
Sleep essential for heart health in addition to 7 other key factors, heart association now says
Dr. Donald Lloyd-Jones, a Northwestern University cardiologist who heads the American Heart Association, says in a new advisory that adults should average seven to nine hours of sleep a night.
By American Heart Association News
 
The Bulls have indicated that they will do whatever it takes to keep Zach LaVine in the fold.
Bulls
Bulls poised to make Zach LaVine a max player ... history be damned
With the NBA’s free agency period set to begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, the Bulls have been very public about their desire to keep LaVine in Chicago.
By Joe Cowley
 