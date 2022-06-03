The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 3, 2022
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

Swastikas and racist graffiti found at Evanston middle school

A staff member at Nichols Middle School found the messages in a bathroom. It is the second time in recent weeks that racist messages have been found on school grounds in the district.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Swastikas and racist graffiti found at Evanston middle school
Screenshot_2022_06_03_121357.jpg

Nichols Middle School, 800 Greenleaf St. in Evanston.

Google Maps

Swastikas and racist graffiti were found at a bathroom in a school in Evanston, just weeks after nooses were found at another school in the north suburb.

The swastikas were written in marker and were found in a boys bathroom on the third floor Thursday, Evanston police said. The racist language was directed toward people of “mixed ethnicity” and also written in marker in a girls bathroom on the second floor.

“These incidents have a long-lasting effect on our students, staff and families,” Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Supt. Dr. Devon Horton said in a message to the community. “We cannot allow this type of harm to continue without repercussion and repair.”

In May, three nooses were found hanging from a tree near Haven Middle School and Kingsley Elementary after students at Haven had staged a sit-in to protest staffing changes.

Notes in support of the Haven educators being transferred to other schools were also left near the nooses, Horton said at the time, although it’s unclear where they were found.

Police said the two incidents were unrelated.

“Our community is still reeling from the hateful act of nooses being hung outside of Haven and Kingsley schools only a few short weeks ago,” Horton said Thursday. “And now, to find swastikas, a symbol of terror and hatred toward the Jewish community, we are reminded once again that antisemitism, racism, and white supremacy are alive and well within our community.”

Horton said the district is working with its mental health team to ensure students who may need support at Nichols and across the district get help in “processing the situation.”

Next Up In News
At Sullivan High School in Rogers Park, sweeping change as a wave of Afghan teens arrive
House committee accuses Amazon of obstructing its investigation of downstate warehouse collapse
Gender gap in some heart disease risk factors widens among young adults, new study shows
Former Notre Dame sports information director Roger O. Valdiserri dies at age 95
Big field seeking to fill big shoes in historic First Congressional District
They had abortions, some in secret, now, as high court weighs a ruling, want their stories heard
The Latest
Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts talking before a game at Wrigley Field in 2019.
Cubs
The big-market Cubs and the small-market Cardinals treat their fans differently. Guess which team keeps winning?
The last time St. Louis finished under .500 was 2007. The Cubs are going through their second rebuild in a decade.
By Rick Morrissey
 
SKATE_OR_DIE_3.png
La Voz Chicago
‘Skate or Die’: Reseña de documental de joven skater en La Villita
Vemos a Leo Castillo encabezando el esfuerzo por construir un parque para patinar en el vecindario.
By Richard Roeper
 
Students from John Hancock College Preparatory High School, all first time voters, arrive at the Loop Supersite at 191 N. Clark St. on Thursday to cast their ballots in the Illinois primary election.
La Voz Chicago
Los estudiantes de la Escuela Secundaria Hancock votan por primera vez
“Es un gran honor poder venir aquí ahora que tengo 18 años y que se escuche mi voz”, dijo un estudiante, Connor Wallace. “Siento que ha sido un largo tiempo de espera”.
By Cadence Quaranta
 
Omar, who is one of a growing number of Afghan refugee students at Sullivan High School in Rogers Park. After spending much of his life in Afghanistan without easy access to school, he says getting an education has become a priority.
Education
At Sullivan High School in Rogers Park, sweeping change as a wave of Afghan teens arrive
More than half of the students at this polyglot public school are refugees or immigrants. But the nearly 70 students arriving from Afghanistan in only months present unprecedented challenges.
By Elly Fishman | WBEZ
 
House Democrats Hold Special Judiciary Cmte Session To Craft Gun Legislation
Columnists
For the sake of sensible gun laws, get past politics
A bipartisan group of senators is currently huddling in hopes of devising some kind of gun control compromise that can pass both houses. Godspeed to them. But I fear their efforts will fail in our ultra-polarized climate.
By Mona Charen
 