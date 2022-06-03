The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

Authorities release name of hatchet-wielding man killed by Naperville police during traffic stop

The officer, a 22-year veteran of the department, was not injured.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
SHARE Authorities release name of hatchet-wielding man killed by Naperville police during traffic stop
BWC_Photo.png

A still image taken from the officer’s body worn camera.

Naperville police

Authorities have released the name of a man shot and killed by a Naperville police officer after he allegedly lunged with a hatchet during a traffic stop Friday.

He was identified Tuesday as Edward C. Samaan, 28, of Naperville, according to the DuPage County coroner’s office.

The officer pulled a car over about 11 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Bond Street and McDowell Road when another car pulled up alongside, Naperville police said.

A man got out of that car and “charged” at the officer with a hatchet in his hand, police said.

The officer opened fire and struck the man, who was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

The officer, a 22-year veteran of the department, was not injured.Police released a still from the officer’s body camera appearing to show the man with the weapon in his hand.

An independent investigation into the officer’s use of force will be conducted by the DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team and the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

Next Up In News
Defense raises questions about traffic stop that erupted into gunfire in Englewood over weekend, wounding a Chicago police officer
Japanese adventurer, 83, becomes the oldest ever to sail solo across the Pacific Ocean
Man charged with murder in weekend shooting in Little Village
Union loses 2 of 3 elections at Starbucks in Chicago
Chief judge, ACLU fire back at Lightfoot for suggesting judges should assume defendants are guilty
Facing stiff headwinds, Lightfoot launches campaign for a second-term
The Latest
Police investigate after Chicago police officer was wounded in a shooting June 5 in Englewood.
Crime
Defense raises questions about traffic stop that erupted into gunfire in Englewood over weekend, wounding a Chicago police officer
Jerome Halsey, 27, faces charges of attempted murder after allegedly opening fire on officers in the 6900 block of South Sangamon Street on Sunday, police said.
By Matthew HendricksonDavid Struett, and 1 more
 
The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday.
MLB
Angels fire manager Joe Maddon
Maddon, who led the Cubs to a World Series crown in 2016, went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season.
By Greg Beacham | Associated Press
 
Kenichi Horie, 83, seen last weekend at Osaka Bay, Japan, waves from his sailboat after his trans-Pacific voyage. The Japanese adventurer returned home after successfully completing his solo, nonstop voyage across the Pacific, becoming the oldest person to reach the milestone.
Nation/World
Japanese adventurer, 83, becomes the oldest ever to sail solo across the Pacific Ocean
It was the latest achievement for Kenichi Horie, who also achieved a number of other long-distance solo voyages, including sailing around the world in 1974.
By Mari Yamaguchi | AP
 
Officers work the scene where two people were shot after a fight June 5, 2022 on the West Side.
Crime
Man charged with murder in weekend shooting in Little Village
He opened fire while a group of people was fighting in the 3900 block of West 26th Street Sunday night, police said.
By David Struett
 
A customer leaves a Starbucks at 2543 N. California Ave. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
Business
Union loses 2 of 3 elections at Starbucks in Chicago
The votes mark an unusual setback for a campaign led by Workers United, part of the Service Employees International Union, that has spread across the country.
By David Roeder
 