The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 3, 2022
MLB Sports White Sox

Josh Donaldson returns to Yankees’ lineup after coming off IL

He is in the lineup Friday night for the first time since being suspended by Major League Baseball for a remark to White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson.

Associated Press By Associated Press
   
SHARE Josh Donaldson returns to Yankees’ lineup after coming off IL
New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson makes a swinging strike during the third inning of a game against the White Sox on May 21.

Josh Donaldson returned to the Yankees lineup on Friday night.

Bebeto Matthews/AP

NEW YORK — Josh Donaldson was activated from the 10-day injured list and in the lineup for the New York Yankees on Friday night for the first time since being suspended by Major League Baseball for a remark to White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson.

Donaldson was suspended one game for making multiple references about Jackie Robinson while talking to Anderson on May 21. Donaldson has appealed the discipline.

Donaldson played the next day against Chicago but has been out of the lineup since due to COVID-19 and right shoulder inflammation. He was slated to play third base and bat cleanup against the Detroit Tigers in his return.

The 2015 AL MVP is hitting .239 with five homers, 15 RBIs and a .764 OPS over 37 games in his first season with New York.

Donaldson was isolated from the team for several days after the Anderson incident because he had COVID-19 symptoms. Upon his return, he said he was hurt that teammates didn’t back him.

He’s likely to get a warm reception from fans, though, after they booed Anderson in the May 22 finale of the series against the White Sox.

Meanwhile, Yankees reliever Chad Green has had Tommy John surgery and likely will be sidelined until at least the summer of 2023.

New York said the right-hander’s ulnar collateral ligament was reconstructed Wednesday by Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister at Trinity Park Surgery Center in Arlington, Texas.

Green, 31, is eligible for free agency after this year’s World Series. He was 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in 14 games when he was hurt during the sixth inning at Baltimore on May 19.

Green said after the game that he felt right forearm discomfort. The Yankees placed him on the 15-day injured list two days later and moved him to the 60-day injured list on May 27.

Green is 33-22 with a 3.17 ERA in seven major league seasons and has a $4 million salary this year. He was 10-7 with a 3.12 ERA in 67 appearances last year, striking out 99 in 83 2/3 innings.

