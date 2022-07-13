The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Highland Park parade shooting News Chicago

Highland Park mayor leads residents in vigil at City Hall

More than 1,000 people gathered and lit candles in honor of the seven people killed and dozens more wounded in the Independence Day parade shooting in Highland Park last week.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE Highland Park mayor leads residents in vigil at City Hall
Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering speaks about community healing Wednesday during a vigil at the Highland Park City Hall Lawn.

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering speaks about community healing Wednesday during a vigil at the Highland Park City Hall Lawn.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said Wednesday evening that her community has been reeling since the tragic July 4th mass killing, and the trauma extends beyond physical injuries.

“Every time I’m in Port Clinton Square, every time I’m walking down the street, people are coming up to me with tears in their eyes in need of a hug,” Rotering said.

Moments later, more than 1,000 people stood together at a vigil on the front lawn of Highland Park City Hall, lighting candles and sharing messages of remembrance and resilience.

Rotering said in the days since the shooting, thousands of people have taken advantage of therapy services offered by the city at Highland Park High School. Some victims — including 8-year-old Cooper Roberts, who is now paralyzed and in critical condition as of Tuesday — are recovering from “unbelievably complex wounds.” She urged people to donate to their families and otherwise lend support.

The mayor has also been increasingly vocal in support of banning assault weapons and large-capacity magazines nationwide. She plans to visit Washington, D.C., next week to meet with the Senate Judiciary Committee and push for stricter gun laws on a federal level, she told reporters just before the vigil.

“My goal forevermore in my life is gonna be to get these combat weapons out of my country,” she said.

Highland Park has shown signs of slowly recovering from the shooting as business and traffic returned downtown earlier this week.

But for some residents at the vigil, the pain is still fresh.

“He stole something from us,” said Allison Goldsmith, who has lived in the area for more than 40 years.

As a result of the shooting, Goldsmith said, some Highland Park kids will never go to a parade again out of fear. It affected the whole community, and Highland Park has now joined a long list of American cities marked by the stain of a high-profile mass shooting.

“This should be the last city that this ever happens in,” Goldsmith said. “We’re not new. We’re not special. We’re not different. But we hope to be the last.”

Therapy dogs, the American Red Cross and various law enforcement agencies from the area staffed the vigil as people wearing “Highland Park strong” shirts listened to bagpipes and strings, speeches from local faith leaders and a moment of silence for the victims.

“We won’t let fear win,” said Lynn Orman Weiss, who owns Highland Park’s All Music and Media.

Next Up In Highland Park shooting
In wake of Highland Park, Uvalde, other gun slaughters, activists in D.C. plead for assault weapons ban
Cooper Roberts, 8, sees condition worsen after being paralyzed in Highland Park parade mass shooting
Funeral held for Irina McCarthy, who was slain with husband at Highland Park parade, leaving behind young son
Weapons, not people, are the problem behind gun violence
I was at the Highland Park shooting. We must do more to stop another tragedy.
At White House gun law event a week after parade massacre, Biden wears ‘Highland Park Strong’ ribbon
The Latest
In the wake of the Highland Park July 4th parade massacre, survivors and activists from the Chicago suburb and Uvalde, Texas — site of a May mass shooting in a school — rally and march at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, July 13, for a federal assault weapons ban.
Columnists
In wake of Highland Park, Uvalde, other gun slaughters, activists in D.C. plead for assault weapons ban
Said Abby Brosio, who spotted the Highland Park gunman on a roof: “I am done being complacent and desensitized. I am certainly sick of everyone’s empty thoughts and prayers with no actions to back them up. Action is what is needed now.”
By Lynn Sweet
 
Lucas Giolito had another strong start against the Cleveland Guardians.
White Sox
White Sox hold on for 2-1 victory, gain series split with Guardians
Giolito, bullpen hold Cleveland to no earned runs
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
071322_JhonDuran_GoalCelebration.jpg
Chicago Fire
Jhon Duran sparks Fire to 2-0 victory over Toronto FC
Duran scored twice and staked his claim to permanently taking the starting striker job from Kacper Przybylko.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Eloy Jimenez left the game Wednesday with an apparent injury.
White Sox
Eloy Jimenez exits White Sox game with tightness in right leg
Jimenez walked off the field after making an inning-ending running catch against the Guardians
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
The Cubs optioned right-hander Matt Swarmer to Triple-A, making room for Daniel Norris to be activated on Wednesday.
Cubs
Cubs’ Matt Swarmer optioned to Triple-A Iowa, Daniel Norris activated; Kyle Hendricks has long road ahead
Cubs rookie Ethan Roberts underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday.
By Maddie Lee
 