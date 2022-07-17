Horoscope for Sunday, July 17, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions until 11:45p.m. PDT. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Invite the gang over for food and drink today because this is a lovely day to entertain at home. It’s also a good day to tackle redecorating projects, home repairs or enjoy family discussions. Your creative vibes are hot today! (Remember: You are the artisan of the zodiac.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a marvelous day to schmooze with neighbors, siblings and relatives. You will also enjoy meeting new faces and seeing new places. In particular, you will appreciate who you are and what you have. (Appreciation is a tonic.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

If shopping, you’ll be tempted to buy beautiful, luxurious items. You might have creative, money-making ideas about the arts or how to market or sell beautiful things. Good news! You will attract money to you in the next few weeks.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a lovely day! The sun, Mercury and now Venus are all in your sign. Make note that the next few weeks are the perfect time to buy wardrobe goodies for yourself. Meanwhile, you feel sympathetic to people who are suffering far away.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You’ll be happy to work alone or behind the scenes and take a low profile because you need to have a breather. With Mars at the top of your chart, your ambition has been aroused. (Relax: Nobody can be all things to all people all the time.) Get some rest.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Someone might ask you to work with them today or to join a group activity. If this activity is charitable, you will be pleased because your idealism is aroused. In addition, your romantic notion of beauty is also heightened, which means artistic pleasures will delight.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

If you can use your own influence or the influence of someone you know to benefit a third party who is in need, you will do this today. This is because you feel true sympathy for those less fortunate. When you think about it, what is more rewarding than practicing kindness? (Maybe a martini.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is the perfect day to make plans to travel for pleasure because you want to get outta Dodge. Not only do you want a change of scenery, you want to go somewhere beautiful with white sands and little drinks with pink parasols in them and a lavender-infused memory foam mattress.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is an excellent day for discussions about shared property, taxes, debt and inheritances because people will be reasonable and generous to each other. In fact, quite possibly, someone will give you a gift or do a favor. They might let you use something that they own. “Pour moi?”

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you are in touch with your creative side, which is why you will enjoy discussions about how to do something or make something look more attractive. You’re interested in improving your home this year either for your own benefit or for resale.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You will be happy to help someone today either at work or with any task that you find yourself doing because it will be rewarding and gratifying to make a difference in someone else’s life. You might want to introduce improvements at home to cope with the increased activity and chaos.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today you are in touch with your muse, which is why any kind of creative activity will appeal to you. This could range from gardening, to the arts, to dance, music — anything. Whatever you explore will be a rewarding experience for you.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Donald Sutherland (1935) shares your birthday. You are a realist who has a sympathetic view. You care about results. You are cheerful, and have lots of common sense, perseverance and stamina. This is a fun-loving, happier year for you with opportunities to socialize. Your increased zest for life needs to interact with others!

