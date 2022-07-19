The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Tuesday, July 19, 2022

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Georgia_Nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

The bottom line of whatever power struggles you have felt with a family member (perhaps a parent) is clearer to you. You see the dynamic. Nevertheless, a clash of wills is still likely, but at least, there is more clarity. That’s something.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You have strong opinions, which means you want others to listen to you. For some, this could relate to repairs or changes taking place at home, or changes that you want to implement. You feel strongly about something and don’t want to back down.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will feel a distinct shift because your ruler Mercury has moved into truth-seeking Leo. This is one of the reasons you more clearly see what kind of power struggles are going on about finances, possessions, responsibilities, shared property or inheritances.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might have an intense encounter with a friend or partner, which could trigger a breakdown of the relationship. On the other hand, it will give each party a chance to air their grievances and put their cards on the table. (Sometimes a good thing.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

If something has been going on behind the scenes, you will get a better idea of what it is. This struggle or clash might still be going on, but at least it’s out in the open; and identifying what is wrong is half the problem. Now you can look for a solution.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

If you experience a clash with a friend today or a member of a group, avoid being overbearing; however, don’t be a doormat. Look for ways to make this a win/win solution because this is possible. To be safe, don’t say anything you will later regret.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Power struggles with bosses, parents and the police are likely. Fortunately, Mercury has changed signs today, and this will help you to clarify any confusion in discussions with others. Possibly, certain elements of this conflict are a misunderstanding?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Resist the urge to get caught up in dogma and someone else’s propaganda. Instead, with Mercury at the top of your chart, you can be clear about issues. You can speak your truth. Shed a positive light on confusion or lies, if you can. People in authority will listen to you, which is important.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Issues about inheritances, banking matters, insurance disputes and shared responsibilities as well as shared property might come to a head today. This could create a split or a rupture in a relationship. But this does not have to be the case. Look for a common ground because there always is some.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Conversations with partners and close friends will be difficult today, no question. Perhaps one of you wants the upper hand? If this is a relationship you value, be prepared to listen and possibly compromise because some relationships will end today. Ask yourself what you really want.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Some of you might experience equipment failure or the failure of material related to your job. In the same way, professional relationships might also break down today or be threatened in some way. With Mercury opposite your sign now, despite any conflicts, there will be a flow of communication. Listen.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Parents must be patient and understanding with their kids today because difficulties and conflicts will arise. Remember that you are the adult. Likewise, romantic relationships will flounder with a clash of confusion. If you value this relationship, be patient. Look for a solution.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch (1976) shares your birthday. You are an optimist with ideals and high expectations for yourself. You have grace and wisdom. You are also caring and compassionate. This year will bring change to your life. Stay light on your feet so that you are able to quickly pivot in a new direction. Trust your intuition. Enjoy meeting new friends.

Next Up In Entertainment
No charges for ‘Late Show’ crew arrested on Capitol Hill
Artist Claes Oldenburg, maker of huge urban sculptures including Chicago’s Batcolumn, dies at 93
‘The Devil Wears Prada’ stage musical arrives in grand style for world premiere in Chicago
John J. Lanzendorf, hairstylist to the stars, renowned collector of dinosaur art, dead at 76; UPDATED: celebration Wednesday of his life
Pitchfork Music Festival Day 3: The Roots liven a sometimes low-energy finale
Dear Abby: Husband’s standoff with our daughter is stressing me out
The Latest
A teen boy was critically injured in a shooting July 18, 2022 on the Far South Side.
Crime
15-year-old boy critically injured in Grand Crossing shooting
The teen was on the sidewalk about 10:55 p.m. in the 1000 block of East 73rd Street when someone in a red sedan opened fire, striking him in the chest, armpit and left leg, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
2022 Gatorade All-Star Workout Day
Cubs
Cubs’ Ian Happ, an unlikely All-Star, is bracing himself for a difficult goodbye
Happ knows the end of his time at Wrigley Field might be an any-day-now deal — and that if the Cubs do get rid of him, it’s going to hurt like hell.
By Steve Greenberg
 
2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby
MLB
Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw preparing for All-Star first he’s pretty sure he doesn’t deserve
“I probably shouldn’t even be here, honestly,” Kershaw said before taking in the Home Run Derby.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Mourners greet and hug one another at the funeral for Kevin McCarthy at Donnellan Family Funeral Services in Skokie on Monday, July 18, 2022.
Highland Park parade shooting
Funeral held for Highland Park parade shooting victim Kevin McCarthy, who died after shielding toddler son
McCarthy, 37, worked at a gene therapy startup and graduated from DePaul University; he died alongside his wife, Irina.
By Mary Norkol
 
Construction underway for the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago on Monday, July 29, 1996.
Columnists
Democratic 2024 convention site team visits Chicago next week; Republicans poised to pick Milwaukee
Republicans love to bash Chicago. But when it comes to picking a city to host its summer meeting, the Republican National Committee selected Chicago.
By Lynn Sweet
 