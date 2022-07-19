Horoscope for Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

The bottom line of whatever power struggles you have felt with a family member (perhaps a parent) is clearer to you. You see the dynamic. Nevertheless, a clash of wills is still likely, but at least, there is more clarity. That’s something.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You have strong opinions, which means you want others to listen to you. For some, this could relate to repairs or changes taking place at home, or changes that you want to implement. You feel strongly about something and don’t want to back down.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will feel a distinct shift because your ruler Mercury has moved into truth-seeking Leo. This is one of the reasons you more clearly see what kind of power struggles are going on about finances, possessions, responsibilities, shared property or inheritances.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might have an intense encounter with a friend or partner, which could trigger a breakdown of the relationship. On the other hand, it will give each party a chance to air their grievances and put their cards on the table. (Sometimes a good thing.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

If something has been going on behind the scenes, you will get a better idea of what it is. This struggle or clash might still be going on, but at least it’s out in the open; and identifying what is wrong is half the problem. Now you can look for a solution.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

If you experience a clash with a friend today or a member of a group, avoid being overbearing; however, don’t be a doormat. Look for ways to make this a win/win solution because this is possible. To be safe, don’t say anything you will later regret.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Power struggles with bosses, parents and the police are likely. Fortunately, Mercury has changed signs today, and this will help you to clarify any confusion in discussions with others. Possibly, certain elements of this conflict are a misunderstanding?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Resist the urge to get caught up in dogma and someone else’s propaganda. Instead, with Mercury at the top of your chart, you can be clear about issues. You can speak your truth. Shed a positive light on confusion or lies, if you can. People in authority will listen to you, which is important.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Issues about inheritances, banking matters, insurance disputes and shared responsibilities as well as shared property might come to a head today. This could create a split or a rupture in a relationship. But this does not have to be the case. Look for a common ground because there always is some.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Conversations with partners and close friends will be difficult today, no question. Perhaps one of you wants the upper hand? If this is a relationship you value, be prepared to listen and possibly compromise because some relationships will end today. Ask yourself what you really want.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Some of you might experience equipment failure or the failure of material related to your job. In the same way, professional relationships might also break down today or be threatened in some way. With Mercury opposite your sign now, despite any conflicts, there will be a flow of communication. Listen.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Parents must be patient and understanding with their kids today because difficulties and conflicts will arise. Remember that you are the adult. Likewise, romantic relationships will flounder with a clash of confusion. If you value this relationship, be patient. Look for a solution.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch (1976) shares your birthday. You are an optimist with ideals and high expectations for yourself. You have grace and wisdom. You are also caring and compassionate. This year will bring change to your life. Stay light on your feet so that you are able to quickly pivot in a new direction. Trust your intuition. Enjoy meeting new friends.

