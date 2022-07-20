The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Transportation News Chicago

Metra calls on riders to help it create new schedule, meet demand

“This survey will help us create schedules that do the best job possible of meeting the changing needs of My Metra riders following the pandemic,” said Jim Derwinski, Metra’s CEO and executive director.

By  Manny Ramos
   
SHARE Metra calls on riders to help it create new schedule, meet demand
Elevated view of Metra trains, taken Oct. 22, 2015.

Metra wants riders to answer an online survey to help adjust future schedules.

Sun-Times file

Metra riders will have a chance to help create new schedules for each of the 11 Metra lines as the agency looks to rethink how it serves its customers as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes.

Riders are asked to take a survey that will be used to determine future schedule changes and upgrades. They will need to share their riding habits that include their usual trains, the platform where they board and which station they get off the train.

“This survey will help us create schedules that do the best job possible of meeting the changing needs of My Metra riders following the pandemic,” said Jim Derwinski, Metra’s CEO and executive director. “We promise that we will consider every suggestion; however, we cannot promise that we can accommodate every one of them.”

Riders will be asked about their preferred arrival times in the morning, departure times in the evenings and their use of any connecting services. Customers also will be asked about their most important scheduling features.

Ridership among all public transit systems significantly dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been slow to recover.

Metra cut its schedules to about half of normal as ridership dropped with the onset of the pandemic and has adjusted its schedule line by line depending on factors like ridership or where its workforce could support an increase in service.

Metra provided nearly 2 million passenger trips in May, according to the most recent monthly report available. That is more than double the number of rides of May 2021 but still far less than the 6.2 million passenger trips it provided in May 2019.

During Metra’s board meeting on Wednesday, Derwinski said there are signs of increased ridership but acknowledge the need to be nimble as ridership has changed. On Tuesday, he said, Metra had 131,000 passengers.

“That’s a new high since the beginning of COVID,” Derwinski said. “Yesterday, as well, we hit a high for a weekday on [Union Pacific North] which hit 56% of pre-COVID numbers so we continue to watch line by line.”

Derwinski credited the recently redesigned mobile app for the increase in rides and their ability to collect data for future scheduling purposes but still urged feedback from riders.

The survey can be completed at metra.com/survey.

Next Up In News
Paul Duncan, former Notre Dame offensive lineman, dies at 35
Families of officers who committed suicide promote proposed ordinance to allow officers to decline excessive overtime
Man fatally shot near sidewalk in East Garfield Park
Health insurance gets pricier as more return to the doctor’s office after pandemic slowdown
Chicago teen drowns at Wisconsin campground
Comcast to invest $500K at Chicago YMCAs to create tech hubs as part of digital equity project
The Latest
Ron DeSantis talks with then President Donald Trump during a meeting with newly elected governors in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, in Washington. From left, J.B. Pritzker, DeSantis, and Trump.
Columnists
Are we tiptoeing toward a post-Trump America?
Even as much of Trumpism lingers, there are some signs that a post-Trump America is possible, and not just a mirage.
By S. E. Cupp
 
COLUMBUSPOLICESHOOTING_012722_8.jpeg
Afternoon Edition
Chicago police get OK to tow drag racers, Illinois couple admits to entering Capitol on Jan. 6 and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson during the All-Star Game in Los Angeles.
White Sox
A bad clubhouse? Complacency? White Sox All-Stars weigh in heading into second half
“Nobody really knows what’s going on,” Tim Anderson said. “It’s just a lot of people with a lot of opinions, and we’re on the inside laughing.”
By Steve Greenberg
 
“It hurt more to see ESPN change course and invite me [to the ESPYS] only after social media caught wind of it,” South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston said.
Sports Media
South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston declines late invitation to ESPYS
Boston, who helped the Gamecocks win the NCAA basketball title and swept the national awards as the game’s top player, originally wasn’t invited to the awards show.
By Associated Press
 
Stock cars set up in downtown Chicago in advance of the announcement Tuesday that NASCAR will hold a race in the city each year for three years, starting in 2023.
La Voz Chicago
Alcaldesa Lightfoot le da la bienvenida a las carreras NASCAR
El entusiasmo de la alcaldesa por el evento no fue compartido por los concejales del centro cuyos votantes podrían verse incomodados.
By Fran Spielman
 