The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 25, 2022
Outdoors Sports

A Chinook big enough to bust 30 pounds earns Fish of the Week honors

Michael Trombino caught a king topping 30 pounds on July 18 fishing out of Waukegan Harbor to earn Fish of the Week honors.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE A Chinook big enough to bust 30 pounds earns Fish of the Week honors
Michael Trombino with his big Chinook topping 30 pounds, caught out of Waukegan Harbor.

Michael Trombino with his big Chinook topping 30 pounds, caught out of Waukegan Harbor.

Provided

Michael Trombino put a story to the 30-pound Chinook tale for this summer with a 32.1-pound king caught last Monday evening, July 18, out of Waukegan.

“We ended the night in 190 feet, and the king hit in 175 just south of the Reef,” he emailed fellow Trollers Unlimited members. “She hit on our downrigger on a meat rig with a Dragon Slayer flasher. The downrigger was out 30 and down 70.

“The king took 45 minutes to get in, and it was a fun fight.”

He was fishing with his buddy Austin DaValle on the Stormy D, which they own together.

“I wouldn’t have been able to catch the fish if it wasn’t for his help,” Trombino emailed.

On the boat, he weighed his king at 31.57 pounds, but the next morning at Lake Michigan Angler in Winthrop Harbor it weighed 32.1.

Michael Trombino’s big Chinook on the scale at Lake Michigan Angler. Provided photo

Michael Trombino’s big Chinook on the scale at Lake Michigan Angler.

Provided

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here at chicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions,email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me onFacebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

Next Up In Outdoors
Chicago outdoors: Hot heron chicks, 100 pounds of smallmouth, grouse drumming, LaSalle Lake hours
Izaak Walton League of America, founded in Chicago, celebrates its 100th anniversary
An apprenticeship in turkey talk reached graduation stage
Chicago fishing, Midwest Fishing Report: Kings, catfish, smallmouth, largemouth, bluegill, lakers
First muskie topping 50 inches ‘released unharmed and swam away angry!’
Chicago outdoors: Lakefront parking, velvet buck & berries, Illinois bird species, ‘Jaws’ & taxidermy
The Latest
Pete Rose will be part of Phillies alumni weekend, and will be introduced on the field alongside many former teammates from the 1980 World Series championship team on Aug. 7.
MLB
Pete Rose will be part of Phillies alumni ceremony
Baseball’s career hits leader will be introduced on the field alongside many former teammates from the 1980 World Series championship team on Aug. 7.
By Associated Press
 
Commissioner Roger Goodell said the new NFL+ streaming service gives the league the ability to understand what fans and non-fans are seeking in terms of content and customize it for them.
Sports Media
NFL moves into streaming wars with new service
NFL+ will be able to be accessed through the NFL app and website.
By Joe Reedy | Associated Press
 
Ambulance.JPG
Crime
Man shot to death while sitting in car in Lawndale
Alshaud J. Scarbough was shot in the head and leg in the 4400 block of West Roosevelt Road Sunday evening.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I have plenty of money and friends but feel empty inside
Socially active widow, 66, knows something is missing but can’t figure out what.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Chicago’s Q Brothers — Jax (from left), JQ, Pos and GQ — are back for two performances at Kidzapalooza this year. They’ve been entertaining kids of all ages at the stage since its inception in 2005.
Music
Q Brothers, Collaboraction, School of Rock add local flair to Kidzapalooza stage
Along with partner GQ, the Q Brothers will debut tracks from their 2020 album “Buggin’ ” at Kidzapalooza, and show off their improv and freestyle rap skills with the audience’s help.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 