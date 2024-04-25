The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Go & Show: RFC's swap meet and NADCA's decoy & sporting collectibles show

Riverside Fishing Club’s Fishing Tackle & Outdoors Swap Meet on Saturday and the continuing North American Vintage Decoy & Sporting Collectibles Show are Go & Show this week.

By  Dale Bowman
   
dondubinbluegillsMikePehanich.jpg

A wood carving of bluegills by Don Dubin, who will have carvings through Saturday at the North American Vintage Decoy & Sporting Collectibles Show.

Mike Pehanich

Riverside Fishing Club’s Fishing Tackle & Outdoors Swap Meet is 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 27, at the Berwyn Moose Lodge. Admission is $5 to one of the Chicago area’s biggest swap meets with, as billed, “58 tables of amazing tackle. Well over 10,000 lures & fishing components on the floor. Crappie, Bass, Muskie, Salmon, Perch & Walleye custom-made lures, hand-crafted baits a lot of items you can’t find in stores.”

Fishing Tackle & Outdoors Swap Meet

  • Don Dubin will add his distinctive touch (that’s one of his carvings at the top) for the first time to the North American Vintage Decoy Sporting Collectibles Show through Saturday, April 27, at Westin Chicago Lombard. The world-class carver from Lincolnwood will have about a dozen of his wood carvings there. “We’ll see where it goes,” he said. The room to room bartering, selling, buying and story telling days and evenings beginning is the real gem of the show. Dubin will have his carvings on the 200 level and a table at the show for the general public event on Friday and Saturday. Information on the show is at
    Upcoming Events
    Guyette and Deeter, Inc.'s North American Decoys at Auction (issuu.com/mtjstevenson) runs with the show Thursday through Friday, April 25-26.
