The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
NFL Sports Bears

Former Packers coach Mike Holmgren among Hall of Fame finalists

Twenty-four seniors, coaches and contributors are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Former Packers coach Mike Holmgren among Hall of Fame finalists
Former Packers coach Mike Holmgren is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Former Packers coach Mike Holmgren is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Ted S. Warren/AP

CANTON, Ohio — Super Bowl-winning coaches Mike Shanahan and Mike Holmgren are among 24 seniors, coaches and contributors selected as finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.

Shanahan, who led the Denver Broncos to consecutive Super Bowl titles, and Holmgren, who won with the Green Bay Packers, are joined by 10 other coaches/contributors, including New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and former Cleveland Browns/Baltimore Ravens owner Art Modell.

The list of 12 former players includes four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Ken Anderson and five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Sterling Sharpe.

The 12-person Seniors Committee will meet Aug. 16, and each committee member will present one finalist. The committee’s final vote will send three Seniors to the full 49-person Selection Committee for consideration at its annual meeting in early 2023. Each of those three could be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame at that meeting.

Expansion of the Seniors pool to three for possible election to the Hall was approved earlier this year for the Classes of 2023, 2024 and 2025.

The remaining list of players: linebackers Randy Gradishar, Maxie Baughan, Tommy Nobis and Chuck Howley; offensive linemen Bob Kuechenberg; two-way player Cecil Isbell; defensive linemen Joe Klecko and cornerbacks Eddie Meador, Ken Riley and Everson Walls.

The remaining list of coaches/contributors: television executive and producer Roone Arledge; coach Don Coryell; front-office executive Frank “Bucko” Kilroy; coach Buddy Parker; coach Dan Reeves; Steelers vice president Art Rooney Jr.; coach Clark Shaughnessy; and long-time executive John Wooten.

Next Up In NFL
So far, not much emotion over whether the Bears stay or go
Robert Quinn on the field at Bears training camp
Bears put Roquan Smith on PUP list before first practice
With much work ahead, Bears GM Ryan Poles smart to keep expectations realistic
Roquan Smith’s contract impasse puts Bears GM Ryan Poles in tough spot
Halas Intrigue, Episode 225: The Bears are back at it
The Latest
Teacher Chuck Stark speaks at a protest near Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s home at the end of a hunger strike he participated in last year. CPS proposes firing him for activities related to General Iron protests.
La Voz Chicago
Dos maestros del lado sureste enfrentan despido por protestar contra General Iron y supuestamente animar a sus estudiantes
El Sindicato de Maestros de Chicago dice que los maestros, entre los que uno participó en una huelga de hambre, son objeto de represalias por avergonzar a la alcaldesa Lightfoot. Se espera que el Concejo de Educación de Chicago vote el miércoles.
By Brett Chase
 
A 15-year-old girl was killed in a shooting July 26, 2022 in Chicago Lawn.
La Voz Chicago
Revelan identidad de jovencita que fue baleada en la cabeza en la calle Marquette
La víctima fue asesinada a tiros dentro de una casa en Chicago Lawn.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Willson Contreras leaves the field after what likely was his final game at Wrigley Field as a Cub.
La Voz Chicago
Jugador de los Cubs, Willson Contreras, se despide del estadio Wrigley
“Me iré con la frente en alto”, dijo, “porque hice todo lo que pude para mejorar este equipo”.
By Steve Greenberg
 
A nearly empty James R. Thompson Center in March 2020.
Afternoon Edition
Google’s Thompson Center deal, Highland Park suspect indicted on another 110 counts and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
This electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin.
Chicago
Over 300 monkeypox cases reported in Chicago
The city received an additional 15,000 doses of the vaccine over the weekend, health officials said, but demand continues to outpace the supply.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 