The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 29, 2022
Health News Politics

Plans for new Provident Hospital put on hold amid rising costs

The estimated price of building the new hospital have increased from $240 million to $300 million. County officials plan to tweak the construction plan and resubmit it to state authorities later this year.

By  Mitch Dudek
   
SHARE Plans for new Provident Hospital put on hold amid rising costs
Provident Hospital of Cook County, located at 500 E. 51st St. in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Plans to build a new Provident Hospital in Bronzeville have been postponed again.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

Cook County’s plan to erect a new eight-story building to house Provident Hospital has been put on hold.

One of the main issues: money.

The estimated cost of the project was $240 million when it was approved before the pandemic in 2019. The cost is now estimated to have ballooned to more than $300 million.

The change in cost means the county will need to go through another round of approval from the state board that oversees hospitals, which allows for only 7% cost overruns.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced the postponement Thursday at a news conference after a county board meeting.

Related

The plan had been to construct the new building adjacent to the old one at 500 E. 51st St. and then demolish the old one. The doors to the new hospital were to open in spring 2023.

All of that is on hold, giving county health officials the opportunity to tweak the plan and the services the hospital offers, Preckwinkle said.

“In the last three years of COVID we have learned much. Health disparities have been amplified and exacerbated,” Preckwinkle said. “Changes in the health care landscape have also impacted the way we look at needs in the long term.”

County officials could resubmit new plans to the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board later this year.

The project was delayed twice previously due to the pandemic and a change in leadership at the hospital.

The county operates two hospitals, Stroger and Provident.

Preckwinkle said services will continue at Provident and cited recent upgrades including a new MRI machine and enhanced services in women’s health,diabetes and cancer.

The scheduled demolition of Provident’s outpatient facility which has been vacant for more than 10 years will continue, she said.

Next Up In News
Man charged with choking Chicago police officer unconscious in Lawndale
Brother says he was assembling a ghost gun when it went off accidentally, killing his 15-year-old sister
Highland Park businesses affected by July 4 parade massacre eligible for SBA loans
City Colleges add liaisons to help undocumented students navigate college
Scammers still targeting Illinois state employment agency; officials say they’re better prepared now
Picture Chicago: This week’s can’t miss photos
The Latest
Koshie Mills (Helena) and Manny Sevilla (Demetrius) in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
Theater
Fresh take on ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ comes to 5 Chicago parks for free performances through Aug. 21
Outdoor production of the Shakespeare comedy aims to connect the Bard with modern audiences.
By WBEZ Chicago
 
Cubs closer David Robertson has been in the middle of plenty of trade rumors leading up to the Aug. 2 deadline.
Cubs
Cubs bullpen expected to take trade deadline hit, but they’ve been through this before
The Cubs are expected to move closer David Robertson at the trade deadline — and he’s not the only one.
By Maddie Lee
 
Bears running back David Montgomery speaks at a press conference Friday.
Bears
Add 1 more thing to the list of what drives David Montgomery
The Bears running back takes everything personally. More so than a contract that looms at the end of the season, It’s what keeps the Bears running back from getting complacent.
By Patrick Finley
 
Dr. Randall McNally sits with Kim Phuc Phan Thi, the “napalm girl” he treated during the Vietnam war.
Afternoon Edition
Dr. Randall McNally dies at 92, Cook County’s issue with revoked FOID cards and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Satchel Price
 
Kara Crutcher, with Good Kids Mad City, speaks at a protest near the entrance for Lollapalooza to demand Mayor Lori Lightfoot direct investments to the community and alter the youth curfew.
La Voz Chicago
Mientras comienza Lollapalooza, organizaciones comunitarias protestan por el toque de queda en el centro
Good Kids Mad City y Brighton Park Neighborhood Council protestaron frente a la entrada del festival, diciendo que el toque de queda se aplica injustamente contra la población joven negra y latina de la Chicago, mientras que a los asistentes a Lollapalooza les dan un pase.
By Mariah Rush
 