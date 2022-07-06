The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Highland Park parade shooting News Suburban Chicago

Highland Park parade shooting victim Stephen Straus ‘tried to live every day to its fullest’

At 88, he was still working as a financial adviser. “He was so smart and so funny,” financial columnist Terry Savage said. “Anyone that had him as a financial adviser was lucky.”

By  Maureen O’Donnell
   
SHARE Highland Park parade shooting victim Stephen Straus ‘tried to live every day to its fullest’
Financial adviser Stephen Straus, who was killed in the July 4 Highland Park Fourth of July parade massacre.

Financial adviser Stephen Straus, who was killed in the July 4 Highland Park Fourth of July parade massacre, still worked full-time at 88 and “loved life,” his son Peter Straus said.

Provided

At 88, Stephen Straus looked forward to each day.

He worked full-time as a financial adviser and was “the oldest member of the staff” at the Stifel investment firm, according to his son Peter Straus.

Mr. Straus walked to Metra, biked and loved watching the birds and squirrels around his home in Highland Park. He was a frequent visitor to the Art Institute and often attended Friday night concerts by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. He was quick with a quip, and his favorite movie was “2001: A Space Odyssey.”

His death in the shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade cut short a man who“loved life and tried to live every day to its fullest,” his son said, “and was generous and kind.”

Mr. Straus grew up on the South Side of Chicago, a son of German immigrants. He attended a Hyde Park-area high school and Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana.

In September, he and his wife Linda, whom he met in Chicago, would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary, their son said.

Mr. Straus was a generous and knowledgeable mentor to others, according to financial columnist Terry Savage, who said he was helpful with advice when she was starting out as a stockbroker.

“He was so smart and so funny,” Savage said. “Anyone that had him as a financial adviser was lucky. He was current and witty and always had a pithy comment about the stock market.

“He was in the business of giving financial advice for over 50 years, and he hadn’t lost a step,” she said. “He was wise, and he had perspective, and he was calm in times of panic.”

Mr. Straus also is survived by his son John, brother Lawrence and four grandchildren.

Highland Park sidebar

Highland Park parade shooting coverage

Next Up In Highland Park shooting
Father killed in Highland Park Fourth of July massacre died shielding his 2 ½-year-old son
Eduardo Uvaldo, killed in Highland Park Fourth of July massacre, remembered as a ‘wonderful grandfather’
Katherine Goldstein, Highland Park parade victim, remembered as a devoted mother, bird lover
Highland Park suspect confessed to July 4 massacre, drove to Wisconsin but opted not to shoot there, prosecutors say
Highland Park parade massacre gun was a Smith & Wesson M&P15 semiautomatic rifle
Highland Park shooting: Paradegoers who left items behind as they fled can pick them up at Highland Park High School
The Latest
MH_101_SL_2709_0096_RT.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Moonhaven’: Clunky sci-fi series revolves around a lunar colony fraught with mystery
While visually arresting, the AMC+ show is overstuffed with soap opera melodramatics and murky battle scenes.
By Richard Roeper
 
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
Person arrested following threat that someone was “going to do harm” to visitors at Brookfield Zoo
The person was charged with one count of disorderly conduct after authorities tracked her to a home in Chicago.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Elvira, a bracco Italiano, competes in the 24-inch class at the Masters Agility Competition during the 146th Westminster Dog Show on, June 18, 2022, in New York.
Entertainment and Culture
American Kennel Club adds a breed, the bracco Italiano
The bracco (pronounced BRAH’-koh) goes back more than two millennia in Europe but wasn’t brought to the U.S. until the mid-1990s, according to the AKC. It’s sometimes called the Italian pointer or Italian pointing dog.
By Jennifer Peltz | Associated Press
 
Eddie Goldman had 175 tackles, 13 sacks and 18 tackles-for-loss in his six seasons with the Bears.
Bears
Falcons sign ex-Bears NT Eddie Goldman to 1-year deal
The 2015 second-round draft pick was one of the best run-stoppers in the NFL in his first five seasons. But a downturn in production and the transition to a 4-3 defense under Matt Eberflus made him expendable to new GM Ryan Poles.
By Mark Potash
 
Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, died Wednesday — the seventh person to die after being shot while attending Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade.
Highland Park parade shooting
Eduardo Uvaldo, killed in Highland Park Fourth of July massacre, remembered as a ‘wonderful grandfather’
His “son-in-law saw him and tried to protect him, shielding him with his body, but he had already been hit,” a lifelong friend said.
By Manny Ramos
 