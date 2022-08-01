Horoscope for Monday, August 1, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions after 5 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Virgo into Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Keep an eye on your money. Likewise, keep an eye on your possessions to avoid theft, damage or loss with your things. Matters related to your personal wealth and assets are volatile today. (Anything could happen.) Guard against impulse shopping, particularly during the moon alert. Keep your receipts.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You feel rebellious! This is why you’re restless, impatient and determined to take matters into your own hands. You don’t want to wait for permission, or for anyone else to catch up to you. You’ve decided it’s time to act, and you’re going to do it. (Be smart: Think twice.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You feel vaguely restless; but you’re keen to talk to others and enlighten people about your ideas. You might also want to study and learn something new. However, some kind of unexpected event taking place behind the scenes will affect you, and possibly throw your plans off kilter.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Something unexpected or sudden will take place in your relations with friends, classes and groups. Someone might say or do something unusual, which in turn, sends everything in a new direction. You might suddenly encounter someone who is different. Possibly, a friendship will blow up.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Tread carefully when dealing with parents, bosses and the police because you feel rebellious, even reckless. This means you want to take matters into your own hands and do exactly what you want to do. You want to run the show. Quite likely, someone will object. Easy does it.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Travel plans will change today. They might be canceled or delayed; or in turn, you might suddenly have to travel when you did not expect to do so. You might also meet someone from another culture or a different country who has surprising news.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Something unexpected could affect banking details or something to do with inheritances or shared property, which means you have to be on top of things. Check bank accounts. Check agreements you have with others about debt or shared property. Be in the know.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Be patient with partners, spouses and close friends today because anything could happen. They might be angry about something or something might trigger a sudden argument? Someone might demand more freedom or a different arrangement? It’s a crapshoot!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your routine will be interrupted today, almost certainly. Staff shortages, power outages, late deliveries, mixed-up messages and equipment breakdowns are just some reasons your plans could go south in a New York minute. Therefore, give yourself extra time so that you can cope with the unexpected.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Parents: Please know that this is an accident-prone day for your kids. Therefore, be vigilant. Meanwhile, social plans will change today. You might receive an unexpected invitation? Or conversely, plans to go out to an entertaining event will be delayed or canceled. Bummer.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your home routine will change today. Small appliances might break down or minor breakages could occur. Someone unexpected might appear at your door. At least, have some food and drink in the fridge so you can cope with the unexpected. (Food and drink are always comforting.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. Of course, nothing has to happen; however, if you are distracted because you are aggravated or caught off guard, then you are at a disadvantage. Therefore, stay mindful and be aware.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Jason Momoa (1979) shares your birthday. You are a natural leader who is warm and friendly. In fact, frequently, others will look to you for help and guidance. You enjoy your creature comforts. This year is about service to others, especially family. This means it’s important to take care of yourself. Time for a makeover?

