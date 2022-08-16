Horoscope for Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 3 to 9:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aries into Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

At work, you might discover new solutions and see new and better ways of doing things. You might even try to introduce reforms. Nevertheless, interruptions might take place, especially interruptions that require travel or a short trip or visit. Note: Something unusual with a pet might occur.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

A social event or diversion might spontaneously take place. You might receive an exciting invitation? You might also have new, original ideas related to the arts or the hospitality industry. Meanwhile, something unexpected with your kids might occur. Be vigilant to avoid accidents related to kids.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might finally tackle home repairs today. (Or you might see the need for them.) Spontaneous family discussions will probably take place. Very likely, a family member has a surprise. Be open to new ways of doing things. Stock the fridge because unexpected company might drop by.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today is exciting because you will encounter new faces and see new places. You are also full of new, original, exciting ideas because your mind is racing from topic to topic. A spontaneous short trip might take place. You will love learning something new.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Although today is a great day for money-making ideas and ways to boost your income, guard what you own and protect your possessions from loss, theft or damage. Meanwhile, keep your eyes open because you might find money! (But you might also lose money.) Oops!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today Mercury in your sign is dancing with Uranus, which makes you feel alive and alert in an electric way! Trust your intuition. New encounters with others are exciting. Anything different will intrigue you, which is why you might suddenly do something you least expected to do.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a restless day for you because unexpected things might be taking place behind the scenes. You feel bored with your usual, daily routine. Therefore, seek out stimulating people who have something unusual to offer. Meet people who are “different.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might meet new people today and be intrigued by what they have to offer. (Your interactions with them might make you feel younger as well.) Someone younger might have some surprises for you. Perhaps they have solutions to an old problem?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Quite likely, parents, bosses and VIPs will surprise you today. (Incidentally, this includes the police. If you have something to hide, be careful.) People are full of unusual and new ideas, which is why it will be worth your while to listen to anyone who is more experienced.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Travel plans will suddenly change. An opportunity to travel might suddenly fall in your life. Something unusual and different related to medicine and the law might also occur. You will love to learn new things that are modern and related to science, math and technology.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Hidden matters, especially about the occult, will intrigue you today. You might also discover news about someone’s earnings or their wealth or what they own. (“Whaaat?”) Stay on top of your own banking needs because something unusual might occur. Don’t be caught napping.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today you will meet someone who is unusual, perhaps younger. This person might have something to teach you. They will almost certainly surprise you or intrigue you because they are different. They might also have unusual information for you? Even members of the general public will amaze you.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Steve Carell (1962) shares your birthday. You are intelligent and intuitive, which is why you never stop seeking knowledge and discovering new truths. You are independent, and at times rebellious. You value your personal freedom. This year is more light-hearted, social and fun-loving! Relax, and let your guard down. Enjoy yourself! Get reacquainted with old friends.

