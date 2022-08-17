The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Horoscope for Wednesday, August 17, 2022

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Kick back and relax. However, if you have to work, the hours will creep by slowly. Don’t be hard on yourself if you are not that productive because this is a “fuzzy” day. Cope as best you can. Value your creative ideas.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Fortunately, relations with family members are polite because both the sun and Venus are in the part of your chart relating to home and family. Nevertheless, today is ripe for confusion and misunderstandings. Don’t make a big deal about anything.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Be clear in all your communications with others because people might make incorrect assumptions. Meanwhile, you will welcome opportunities to relax and daydream. Your heightened imagination might help an artistic project.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Make no assumptions when it comes to financial matters because this is an area where things can be fuzzy. If you’re involved in a financial negotiation, be very specific. Know what you’re talking about and get it down on paper. Make no assumptions. If shopping, keep your receipts.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It’s important for you to know that you are high visibility, which means people notice you more than usual. Meanwhile, you have Vaseline on your lens. You might not see things as clearly as you usually do. Or perhaps, your words and actions are misunderstood by someone else? Be aware of this.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

With Mercury in your sign now, you are keen to express yourself to others. You’re ready to tell it like it is. However, do be aware that today, there is an element of confusion, almost a “lazy logic” that makes everyone’s thinking a bit sluggish. Do your best to be clear.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Because it’s easy to misunderstand what somebody expects of you today, especially a group or a member of a group, take extra time to be clear about what others think what you’re willing to do. Also, be very clear about what you think they expect from you. This could prevent future headaches.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Don’t jump to conclusions when dealing with bosses, parents, teachers or the police — or anyone in a position of authority — because, wrong assumptions are easy to make. You might think you know what someone expects of you, but do you really? Take a moment to clarify everyone’s expectations.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Steer clear of arguments about politics, religion and racial issues because not only are these hot topics any day of the week, today communications are fuzzy. Don’t waste time arguing about something that could be pointless. Double check travel plans to catch errors or omissions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a poor day to agree to anything important related to shared property, inheritances, taxes, debt and insurance disputes. If you can postpone an agreement or an important decision, do so. This is because people are a bit hazy with the facts today. Or they might overlook something important.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be clear in your communications with partners and close friends today. Very likely, they will make a wrong assumption about something that you say; or perhaps, it works the other way around? You might jump to a conclusion about something that they did not mean at all. It’s that kinda day.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Don’t be down on yourself if you feel tired working. Likewise, be forgiving about others, if they seem “lazy.” Communications about your work or about anything that is health-related or to do with a pet are all subject to confusion.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor, director Sean Penn (1960) shares your birthday. You are independent and like to do your own thing. (You’re a bit of a maverick with strong opinions.) Nevertheless, you appear confident, calm and reliable. Simplicity is your theme this year. Physical exercise is important. Work to build something that is important to you — either physically or perhaps an internal structure.

