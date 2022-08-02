Horoscope for Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Moon Alert

After 11:15 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Something pleasant will affect home and family. You might spontaneously entertain at home; or you might impulsively buy something beautiful for where you live. Family might drop by. Someone might even bring you a gift?

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a lovely day for pleasant surprises! Someone you least expect might pop up on the horizon. You might hear surprising news that pleases you. Some of you might suddenly travel or encounter people from different backgrounds. Don’t sit around getting dusty. Do something!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is an excellent day for business and commerce; however, you will have to stay on your toes because things are moving fast. If a money-making opportunity comes your way, act quickly because this window of opportunity will be brief. You might impulsively buy something beautiful. (Keep your receipts.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is an exciting day full of unexpected little pleasures. New faces, new places and new ways of entertaining yourself will delight you. Good news might be pleasing. Enjoy surprise encounters with others as well as a refreshing appreciation of your daily surroundings.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a great day for you because something going on behind the scenes could prove to be a bonus for you. Stay positive. Enjoy schmoozing with others. (This is the classic day for secret love affairs.) Meanwhile, with the sun and Mercury in your sign, you rule!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You will enjoy schmoozing with others , especially creative, artistic people. Relations with others will be warm and upbeat. You might meet someone unusual. In fact, a friend could become a lover. Anything might happen.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You have the advantage today because the moon is in your sign, which means your luck is better. You look good in the eyes of bosses, parents and VIPs today. (You might strike up a sudden romance with a boss.) Perhaps you will win kudos or a special acknowledgement for your efforts?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Surprise opportunities to travel will fall in your lap. If so, you will have to act quickly because this window of opportunity is brief. Grab your bag and get thee to the airport. Others might receive opportunities related to publishing, the media, the law or medicine. An exciting day!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Keep your pockets open because gifts, goodies and favors from others might suddenly come your way today. If someone does make an offer that appeals to you, say yes because this offer has a time limit. A sudden solution to financial disputes might arise. Saved in the nick of time!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Relations with partners and close friends will be warm and lovely today because something unexpected might fuel the flames of this relationship. You might suddenly realize how important someone is to you. Or you might meet someone new who is different and appealing? Stay light on your toes. Be flexible.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might be pleased by unexpected good news that relates to your job or a particular task that you’re doing. Or it might be good news related to a pet or even something that affects your health. Whatever it is, it is likely an unexpected sweet bonus!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Romance might get a shot in the arm today. (In fact, love at first sight will occur for some.) Meanwhile, social outings and fun diversions will suddenly take place. If a surprise invite comes your way, say yes because this window of opportunity will be brief. Enjoy your day!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Sam Worthington (1976) shares your birthday. You are articulate, witty and charming. You are also persuasive because you have a way with words! You are compassionate and straightforward. Make time to learn and study this year because it is a time of reflection. You will not only learn something valuable this year, you might also teach.

