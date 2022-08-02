The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully dies at 94

In 67 years with team, he covered everyone for Jackie Robinson to Clayton Kershaw

By  Beth Harris | AP
   
Vin Scully

Retired Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully, left speaks during a pregame ceremony honoring language broadcaster Jaime Jarrin inducting him into the Dodger Stadium Ring of Honor at Dodger Stadium on September 2, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night, the team said. He was 94.

Scully died at his home in the Hidden Hills section of Los Angeles, according to the team, which spoke to family members.

As the longest tenured broadcaster with a single team in pro sports history, Scully saw it all and called it all. He began in the 1950s era of Pee Wee Reese and Jackie Robinson, on to the 1960s with Don Drysdale and Sandy Koufax, into the 1970s with Steve Garvey and Don Sutton, and through the 1980s with Orel Hershiser and Fernando Valenzuela. In the 1990s, it was Mike Piazza and Hideo Nomo, followed by Clayton Kershaw, Manny Ramirez and Yasiel Puig in the 21st century.

The Dodgers changed players, managers, executives, owners — and even coasts — but Scully and his soothing, insightful style remained a constant for the fans.

ALDS_Astros_White_Sox_Baseball.jpg
White Sox
For White Sox, trade deadline was just another dull day in a painfully dull season
On a scale of 1 to Juan Soto, it was a minus-4.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Jake Diekman pitched a perfect inning in his White Sox debut Tuesday.
White Sox
White Sox deadline moves: One and done
Hahn says Sox have “makings of a potential championship team should they get to accustomed levels of performance.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Screen_Shot_2022_08_02_at_8.31.54_PM.png
News
Ban on mass at Shrine of Christ the King Church raises concern for future of historic landmark
Jennifer Blackman, a member of the Coalition to Save the Shrine, said many questions have gone unanswered and the Archdiocese of Chicago has not provided a statement after suspending mass Monday.
By Kade Heather
 
Police tape at a crime scene.
Crime
Man killed in South Side apartment shooting
The 22-year-old man was in an apartment in the 6300 block of South King Drive when someone approached him and fired shots.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, speaks at an election night rally in Effingham after winning the Republican gubernatorial nomination in June.
Elections
Bailey tries to explain past Holocaust remark after it is denounced as ‘deeply disturbing,’ antisemitic and ‘disqualifying’
“The attempted extermination of the Jews of World War II doesn’t even compare on a shadow of the life that has been lost with abortion since its legalization,” Bailey said in a 2017 video. On Tuesday, Bailey tried to smooth out his earlier comments, saying in a statement the Holocaust is “a human tragedy without parallel.”
By Tina Sfondeles | Chicago Sun-Times
 