Horoscope for Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or big decisions from 5 to 7:45 p.m. After that, the moon moves from Gemini into Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today is a day for you to work hard and party hard! (But mostly, you want to party, at least, in a low-key way.) Do be aware that confusion about your pet, your job or your health might be a factor. Therefore, don’t believe everything you hear or see. Check it out.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today you will enjoy relaxing at home. However, romantic relationships are subject to confusion and disappointment. (Probably due to a misunderstanding.) Be careful this confusion doesn’t blur something financial or related to something that you own. Be aware.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The moon is still in your sign at odds with Neptune and dancing nicely with the sun. Basically, this makes everything fine and secure; nevertheless, discussions with authority figures might be like two ships passing in the night. Be clear in your communications.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might spend time daydreaming or being lost in flights of fantasy, which is quite all right. We all need to do this from time to time. Nevertheless, don’t be so distracted that things that matter are ignored or missed. Something going on behind the scenes is a bit fuzzy.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a lovely day to schmooze with friends and members of groups. Having said that, do be wary of decisions about money, finances and your possessions. Make sure everything is clearly understood. Make sure you’re not expected to pick up the tab — as usual.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Conversations with partners and close friends are confusing today. Factoid. Meanwhile, you are high visibility, so people notice you more than usual. (Probably best to keep this confusion to yourself. Who needs negative press?) If you think there’s something fishy going on, there is!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today you might be dealing with secrets and hidden information because something is going on behind the scenes. Relations with friends and groups will be positive and reinforcing. However, something to do with your work, or a pet, or your health might confuse. Be aware of this.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

The expectations of a friend or a group might not be clear to you. Well, if this is the case, speak up. Find out what others expect of you? Don’t leave people guessing in the dark. (Avoid confusion and later misunderstandings.) Likewise, make sure they know what you mean.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Go gently today. Travel if you can. See new people and explore new ideas. However, be aware that partners and close friends might not be on the same page with you. Talk to others to find out what’s going on and what you expect. Make no assumptions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is the classic day for confused communications as well as confused transportation and travel. Much of this confusion will be due to an assumption that people make. “But he always takes that route.” This is minor. Mostly this is a day to relax.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be extra clear in discussions about responsibilities for others as well as shared property, shared money and shared expenses. Do not assume anything because this could lead to disappointment or misunderstandings. Put your cards on the table.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today is a day where you can work efficiently and get a lot done. In fact, you will welcome this because of increased chaos and activity at home. Nevertheless, conversations with partners and close friends might be confusing. Do not assume that someone is trying to deceive you. Chalk it up to a miscommunication.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Carrie-Anne Moss (1967) shares your birthday. You are intelligent, independent and creative. You have strong moral values and high expectations for yourself. You are fun-loving, skilled and talented. This is a strong year for you because you will get the recognition that you deserve for past efforts. Expect awards, a promotion, kudos and acknowledgements. Bravo!

