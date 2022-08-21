Chicago outdoors: Fox River green heron, decoy windfall, steel dove shot question, fall king promise

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Paul Pezalla photographed this green heron on the Fox River. “These have been hanging around my back yard recently, as many as four at a time,” he noted. NOTE: In the paper edition of the Sun-Times, the green heron was first incorrectly Identified as a least bittern. Several good birders politely suggested it was a green heron.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

“I don’t suppose the Illinois Department of Natural Resources would be forgiving for those of us who like to shoot 20 gauge if we can’t find any steel shells? Still got a couple weeks to shop but time’s running out.” John Saban on the utter dearth of non-lead shot, particularly in 20 gauge, needed for dove hunting at most Illinois public sites.

A: “While the IDNR understands certain hunting ammunition is difficult to come by right now, temporary supply chain issues and product availability do not override the laws protecting natural resources and the environment,” director of communication Jayette Bolinski emailed.

BIG NUMBER

$252,000: Sale price of a swimming brant by Nathan Cobb Jr., at Guyette & Deeter’s decoy and sporting art auction at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum.

A swimming brant by Nathan Cobb Jr., that brought the top sale at Guyette & Deeter’s decoy and sporting art auction at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. Provided by Guyette & Deeter

LAST WORD

“It looks like this fall is going to be exciting, I expect to see some big fish come out.”

Capt. Dan Leslie at the Salmon Stop in Waukegan on a promising early start to fall shore fishing for salmon and trout

WILD TIMES

SHOWTIME

Saturday, Aug. 27: Waterfowl Hunters Expo, Sunnyview Expo Center, Oshkosh, Wis., waterfowlhuntersexpo.com

WINGSHOOTING CLINICS

Sept. 17-18: Des Plaines SFWA, Wilmington, (815) 423-5326

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Wednesday, Aug. 24: Boat America, Des Plaines, Virginia Haase, vandmhaase@gmail.com

CONSERVATION WORLD

Through today, Aug. 21: Located in the northwest corner of the Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily during the Illinois State Fair. Click here for details.

HUNTER SAFETY

Sept. 17-18: Joliet, (815) 727-4811

Sept. 17-18: Momence, (815) 472-4900

ILLINOIS PERMITS

Monday, Aug. 22: Final day, applications, second lottery, fall shotgun turkey

Thursday, Aug. 25: Final day, first-come, first served, free dove hunting permit

Through Aug. 31: Applications, public goose and duck permits, first lottery . . . Applications for free upland game permits