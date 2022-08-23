The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Sports Media Sports Soccer

CBS will broadcast NWSL final during prime time

The championship game will be aired nationally in prime time for the first time in the 10-year-old league’s history.

By  Associated Press
   
CBS will broadcast NWSL final during prime time
The North Carolina Courage celebrate with the championship trophy following their win over the Chicago Red Stars in the 2019 NWSL championship.

CBS will broadcast this year’s NWSL championship match in prime time, a first for the league.

Karl B DeBlaker/AP

The National Women’s Soccer League title game will be aired nationally in prime time for the first time in the 10-year-old league’s history.

The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 29 and will be aired nationally by CBS.

“As we continue to advance the women’s sports landscape in the U.S. and around the world, this is a particularly significant moment for the league and an opportunity our players wholly deserve,” NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman said. “We look forward to celebrating the end of a fantastic 10th anniversary season in person and on the air with what will surely be an exciting final.”

The top six teams in the league advance to the playoffs, which are scheduled to begin Oct. 15. The top two finishers in the regular season get a bye to the semifinals.

Audi Field is the primary home of the NWSL’s Washington Spirit as well as of D.C. United in Major League Soccer. The Spirit are the NWSL’s defending champions.

