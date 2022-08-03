Teen dies day after Rogers Park shooting

A teenager died a day after a shooting over the weekend in Rogers Park on the North Side.
Anthony Gordoa, 19, was driving Sunday afternoon in the 7200 block of North Clark Street when another vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Gordoa was struck to the head and transported to St. Francis Hospital, police said. He was pronounced dead Monday at 3:18 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s office.
There was no one in custody.
