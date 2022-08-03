The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Teen dies day after Rogers Park shooting

Anthony Gordoa, 19, was driving Sunday afternoon in the 7200 block of North Clark Street when another vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting July 31, 2022, in Rogers Park.

A teenager died a day after a shooting over the weekend in Rogers Park on the North Side.

Anthony Gordoa, 19, was driving Sunday afternoon in the 7200 block of North Clark Street when another vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Gordoa was struck to the head and transported to St. Francis Hospital, police said. He was pronounced dead Monday at 3:18 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s office.

There was no one in custody.

A teen girl was hospitalized in critical condition after she was struck by lightning Aug. 3, 2022, in Garfield Park.
Girl, 13, critically injured after being struck by lightning near Garfield Park Conservatory
The girl was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, fire officials said.
By Sophie Sherry and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1, with quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Nathan Peterman) will be the starting quarterback after opening his rookie season as a backup to Andy Dalton.
Justin Fields on developing Bears offense: ‘It’s gonna come.’
With a first-year offensive coordinator, a second-year quarterback and a new cast of supporting players, even small signs of progress are hard to see. But it’s just part of the process, Fields said.
By Mark Potash
 
Dad dies days after wife and their four children are killed in wrong-way crash on Jane Addams Memorial Tollway
Another child, 13, and the driver of the other car were also killed in the fiery collision early Sunday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Thousands flock to Grant Park for day two of Lollapalooza, Friday afternoon, July 29, 2022.
Security guard at Lollapalooza faked mass shooting threat to leave work early: prosecutors
Janya Williams was charged with one felony count of making a false terrorism threat. She appeared in court Sunday, where she was ordered held on $50,000 bail.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
Lightfoot: Chicago making progress on fighting crime despite continued downtown violence
The mayor, in an interview Wednesday, credited a ‘multitiered’ strategy for a drop in murders and shootings and said the city needs to target late-hour bars where a lot of downtown violence is occurring.
By Frank Main
 