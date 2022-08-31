The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Recipes Taste

Eggs for dinner: Try a frittata for a tasty and light evening meal

A frittata is a light and fluffy baked egg dish, a hybrid of an omelet and a quiche.

By  Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
   
SHARE Eggs for dinner: Try a frittata for a tasty and light evening meal
A frittata can be made in advance and served warm or at room temperature.

A frittata can be made in advance and served warm or at room temperature.

Lynda Balslev/TasteFood

Frittatas are not just for lunch. If you are looking for dinner in a pinch, these eggy dishes can be prepped in minutes, making use of the contents of your veggie drawer, or even last night’s leftovers, for inspiration.

A frittata is a light and fluffy baked egg dish, a hybrid of an omelet and a quiche. It is crustless and requires baking in the oven. Simply saute your vegetables first, then add an egg and cream mixture enriched with cheese for flavor and richness.

Ground sausage, cubed pieces of ham, even leftover chicken can be added to the mix for a meatier frittata. Or keep it light and green with vegetables, such as broccoli, spinach or, in the case of this recipe, asparagus. Asparagus is available throughout the summer. While it’s tempting to throw the spears on the grill or steam them with lemon, they are a great addition to egg dishes. They also make for a lovely presentation.

Choose nutty or sharp melty cheeses, such as Parmesan, Gruyere or cheddar, to add flavor and oomph to the dish. After all, if you are adding the cheese, you should be able to taste it. Sauteed onions or leeks sweetly balance the earthy greens.

A frittata can be made in advance and served warm or at room temperature, which is conducive to a sweltering day. If you have a cast-iron skillet, you can even cook it on the grill to keep the heat outdoors.

Asparagus Frittata

Yield: Serves: 4 to 6

INGREDIENTS:

  • 12 ounces asparagus, medium-thin thickness
  • 8 large eggs, room temperature
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream (or 1/4 cup whole milk plus 1/4 cup heavy cream)
  • 2 to 3 ounces Gruyere cheese, grated
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 medium leeks, white and pale green parts thinly sliced and rinsed
  • 2 tablespoons finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
  • Fresh herbs for garnish, such as thyme, mint or chervil

DIRECTIONS:

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

2. Snap off the tough ends of the asparagus and discard. Trim the asparagus tips to 3 to 4 inches in length and set aside. Chop the trimmed stalks.

3. Lightly whisk the eggs in a medium bowl, then whisk in the cream, Gruyere, salt and pepper.

4. Melt the butter with the oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium heat. Add the leeks and saute until soft without coloring, about 2 minutes. Add the chopped asparagus stalks and saute until bright in color, about 1 minute more.

5. Pour in the eggs and gently stir to evenly distribute. Carefully arrange the asparagus tips in a spoke pattern on the eggs without submerging. Sprinkle the Parmigiano cheese over the top.

6. Transfer to the oven. Cook until the frittata is set and golden in spots, 20 to 25 minutes. It will puff up while baking, then set as it cools. Serve warm or at room temperature garnished with fresh herbs.

Next Up In Recipes
Spiced meatball lettuce wraps an ideal comfort food
Two ‘summer headliners’ combine for tasty salad
Ooey-gooey, cheesy stuffed pasta shells can’t be beat
Italian minestrone soup is chockfull of flavor
Put a little primavera in your step with this shrimp risotto
The Latest
United Way Worldwide CEO Angela Williams.
Business
United Way CEO Angela Williams pushes local focus after turbulent years
Williams says she plans to refocus the institution on local communities, helping shape solutions to their problems with the help of United Way’s considerable resources.
By Thalia Beaty | AP
 
A man was killed in a shooting Oct. 1, 2021, in Englewood.
Crime
1 killed, 5 other people injured by gunfire Tuesday in Chicago
A man, 30, was fatally shot in the Roseland neighborhood late in the afternoon.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Centralia water tower greets travelers heading northbound on Hwy 51; retired hospital president Bruce Merrell, inset, discusses Centralia and the November election.
Elections
Pulse of the Heartland: Centralia voters say Chicago treats southern Illinois like ‘an afterthought — it’s two different worlds’
The Sun-Times visited the downstate city to see what’s on voters’ minds. Perhaps not surprisingly, COVID-19, jobs and abortion are uppermost. But like much of southern Illinois — and other downstate areas — it’s all wrapped up in a deeply ingrained feeling of being forgotten.
By Tina Sfondeles | Chicago Sun-Times
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Boyfriend’s ex wants him back, keeps bashing me
She keeps asking for a ‘booty call’ and threatens to do something crazy if his new lover joins him at a family wedding.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
4200_D007_002451660849779.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Honk For Jesus’: Leaders of disgraced church attempt a comeback in a comedy light on laughs
The great Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall star in overlong mockumentary that can’t decide how funny it wants to be.
By Richard Roeper
 