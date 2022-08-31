The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Music Entertainment and Culture Books

In his new memoir, Michael McDermott revisits a lifetime of emotional scars

‘I recommend anyone to write a [memoir] because when you see it it’s all real, it’s not just in your head, you see the terribly fraught judgment we all have,’ the Chicago singer-songwriter says.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
SHARE In his new memoir, Michael McDermott revisits a lifetime of emotional scars
Chicago singer-songwriter Michael McDermott has just published his memoir.

Chicago singer-songwriter Michael McDermott has just published his memoir.

Darin Back

Chicago singer-songwriter Michael McDermott spent the past two years pulling together all the pieces of his life. Some memories were as vivid as sunlight; some were as foggy as London on a rainy day. All were scars.

Not the visible kind, but those invisible wounds that cut you deep down inside and can take a lifetime to heal — or maybe never.

In his new memoir, “Scars From Another Life,” McDermott writes about his near-fatal life journey through alcohol and cocaine addiction, self-destruction, guns, financial ruin and the music that became his salvation.

McDermott released his first album “620 W. Surf” in 1991.What followed was a meteoric taste of fame via MTV, charting hits, international acclaim. It came crashing down just as fast.

Untitled

Michael McDermott — concert and book release party

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 2

Where: The Venue, 21 S. Broadway, Ave., Aurora

Tickets: Advance VIP: $70, Includes book, meet and greet, book signing before the show and premium seat. Advance premium seating admission, $45 (+$5 at the door); and advance general admission: $35 (+$5 at the door)

Info: themusicvenue.org

McDermott recently chatted about the book and the music (his latest release, “St. Paul’s Boulevard,” recorded at Chicago’s Transient Sound, arrived earlier this year on Pauper Sky Records). He will also receive the 2022 Tenco Songwriting Award later this year in Sanremo, Italy, a country that has become his second home of sorts and where he enjoys a huge and loyal fan base. Previous winners have included Joni Mitchell and Tom Waits, coincidentally both heroes of his, he says.

Married to a fellow Chicagoan, singer-songwriter Heather Horton, and proud father to a daughter (now 12 years old), McDermott is nine years sober and the scars seem a lifetime away.

Q. How long did it take you to write the book?

A. It kind of started in the pandemic. I didn’t know how long we were going to be cooped up. People and friends were always telling me, man you should write a book. … So I just started writing.

MM_front_cover_web.png

Darin Back Photo

Q. What was the process like, pulling together so many memories and experiences? How did it affect you emotionally?

A. It was brutal. Heather would come in and say, what’s the matter with you? Writing this book is going to kill you. I just wanted to get through it.

It made me nauseous. I would write and think about how gross it all was. The decisions I made.

I recommend anyone to write a [memoir] because when you see it it’s all real, it’s not just in your head, you see the terribly fraught judgment we all have. These consistently bad decisions I made. It’s a blueprint of what not to do. ... It’s hard to write about something you’re cloaked in. I just felt that now I could write about those people and those experiences better than I could when I was actually steeped in them. Because there’s a distance and a perspective.I mean every song was about drinking. Every song was about drugs. Every song was about sex. It all became so tiresome. Until you become tired of being tired.

Sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll are totally overrated [Laughs].

Q. Looking back at the Michael of 20 years ago, do you recognize that guy?

A. No. Even the title of the book says it’s a different life. It was a different person. I had to fact check [content] and I was like, dude did that happen?It was almost inconceivable that I made those choices. It shows the pathology of the sickness [of alcoholism and drug abuse], … Some of that life was funny, too. It wasn’t all [bad]. It was a child out in the wild. Even my childhood with my dad and my family. Looking back at that little boy, what does it say now?

Q. Through it all, your narrative clearly shows how music was your salvation on many levels, though it, too, started to suffer as your life spiraled.

A. At the end of the day, music was the life preserver. But I abused it, what I once held sacred. During that time in my life I couldn’t wait for the show to be over. It was about getting through [a show] and getting to what mattered more — the partying, the alcohol, the drugs, the sex.

Now being on stage is the most beautiful time of my entire day and I don’t want it to end. Notthat I do a six-hour Springsteen show [laughs]. I’m just a totally different person up there now filled with gratitude that I’m still able to do what I love so much. And I almost pissed all of it away. … But I never wrote a song when I was f——d up. I always worked sober. I guess I felt there was a sacredness to that. I had the presence of mind not to abandon that.

Q. Have you finally found joy in music again?

A. That’s what I have now. I find pleasure in the process of working. I get up in the morning, meditate, get my lunchpail and go to my studio and stare at a blank computer screen and say, OK, what can I create today?

My pleasure is peace. Just peace. The end of the book is me coming to that realization.

Q. What surprised you the most when you were rediscovering the old Michael?

A. The resiliency. My therapist [helped me see that]. Because I had lost any sense of my authentic self. Imposter syndrome was in full bloom. Just that feeling of fraud. A lot of it came from early on in my life. I liked to blame a lot of the downfallon the music business and too much success too soon, but a lot of it was latent, just always there.

Q. Are you true to yourself now?

A. Completely. I can see it now. Everybody should write their autobiography. Start digging. It gets uncomfortable, but it lets you get way down inside there and break through. It’s exhausting, and probably the most grueling therapy you could have.

Next Up In Entertainment
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago Sept. 1-7
25 years after Princess Diana’s tragic death and a funeral watched by billions around the world
‘Rings of Power’: There’s some good in this world, and it’s worth watching for
Dear Abby: Boyfriend’s ex wants him back, keeps bashing me
‘Honk For Jesus’: Leaders of disgraced church attempt a comeback in a comedy light on laughs
Horoscope for Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022
The Latest
merlin_107673710.jpg
Crime
Drag racers, drifters and unruly spectators would face prison time under new proposal in Springfield
The bill was introduced after Chicago police officials struggled to respond to the street takeovers and drag racing that gave way to clashes with police and possibly left a woman dead this weekend.
By Tom Schuba
 
R. Kelly walks out of the Daley Center after a hearing in a child support case in March 2019.
R. Kelly
R. Kelly defense team faces uphill battle to beat child porn case
R&B star Kelly was acquitted on similar charges in 2008, but much about the case has changed in the intervening years — mostly in favor of the prosecution.
By Andy Grimm
 
A photo of Bears safety Jaquan Brisker playing in a recent preseason game.
Bears
Bears safety Jaquan Brisker returns from injury with ‘Takeaway King’ dreams
Brisker said he’ll be “120%” ready by the time the Bears open their season Sept. 11 against the 49ers.
By Jason Lieser
 
White_Sox_Rangers_Baseball_8_.jpg
White Sox
White Sox manager Tony La Russa will be out indefinitely
La Russa will undergo further testing in Arizona.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Kansas City Chiefs v Chicago Bears
Bears
Matt Eberflus embraces Bears’ youth movement
The Bears have 15 rookies on the 53-man roster, but their first-year head coach sees that as opportunity rather than a challenge. “You have to play ’em,” he said, “because the experience they get in that first season, it’s invaluable.”
By Mark Potash
 