Horoscope for Monday, August 8, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Tread carefully, because the moon is very high in your chart, which calls attention to you no matter where you are or what you’re doing. Meanwhile, there is a moon alert today, which means you might feel compelled to make a decision that you later regret. Caution! (Don’t end up with egg on your face.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a tricky day because you probably want your way. You might even try to coerce someone to agree with you. However, this morning (and later depending on where you live) there is a moon Alert, which means everything is up for grabs. Lighten up! Just coast until the alert is over.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Do be aware of the restrictions of the moon alert because you might have strong feelings about financial issues, including shopping. Instead, you need to show restraint. (During the alert.) When it comes to your money and possessions, don’t do anything you will later regret.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You feel passionately about things today. No question. However, during the moon alert pull in your reins and just tread water. Wait until the alert is over before you push for what you want.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

With the sun in your sign and Mars high in your chart, you’re confident and ready to act. Nevertheless, check with the restrictions of today’s moon alert. Do nothing important during that time; and don’t volunteer for anything during the alert.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Relations with friends and members of groups will be intense today. (This especially will include your interactions with artistic, creative people.) Do be aware of the moon alert today. Refrain from pushing your agenda during that time.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Relations with bosses and parents will be intense today. You might use this to your advantage, or perhaps this intensity will lead to difficulties? Either way, be aware of the restrictions of the moon alert, and avoid important decisions during that time. Play it safe.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a poor day to persuade others to agree with your ideas. Likewise, until the moon alert is over, do not be swayed by what others say, especially regarding politics, religion or racial issues. After the moon alert is over, you will know what to do.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Do be aware of the restrictions of today’s moon alert, especially if you are discussing financial matters, wills, inheritances and anything to do with shared property. Make no important decisions during that time. Wait until the alert is over to act.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Conversations with partners and close friends will be intense today. In fact, you might encounter a power struggle. During the moon alert, postpone decisions and don’t agree to anything important. Wait until the alert is over before you agree to anything.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Issues with coworkers might be intense today. Someone might try to persuade you to follow their wishes. A work-related romance might be difficult. Meanwhile, be aware of the restrictions of today’s moon alert. Don’t volunteer for anything during the alert.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Parents will find that relations with kids are intense today. Likewise, romantic relationships are also potentially volatile. Make no important decisions during the moon alert. However, the moon alert is an excellent time for creative activity and working in the arts.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Tennis player, philanthropist Roger Federer (1981) shares your birthday. You are a grounded, practical realist. People can rely on you. You are also caring, compassionate and generous. Many of you are workaholics. This year you are building something either tangible in a physical sense, or an inner structure in your life. Physical exercise is important this year.

