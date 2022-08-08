The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 8, 2022
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Monday, August 8, 2022

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Monday, August 8, 2022
Georgia_Nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Tread carefully, because the moon is very high in your chart, which calls attention to you no matter where you are or what you’re doing. Meanwhile, there is a moon alert today, which means you might feel compelled to make a decision that you later regret. Caution! (Don’t end up with egg on your face.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a tricky day because you probably want your way. You might even try to coerce someone to agree with you. However, this morning (and later depending on where you live) there is a moon Alert, which means everything is up for grabs. Lighten up! Just coast until the alert is over.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Do be aware of the restrictions of the moon alert because you might have strong feelings about financial issues, including shopping. Instead, you need to show restraint. (During the alert.) When it comes to your money and possessions, don’t do anything you will later regret.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You feel passionately about things today. No question. However, during the moon alert pull in your reins and just tread water. Wait until the alert is over before you push for what you want.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

With the sun in your sign and Mars high in your chart, you’re confident and ready to act. Nevertheless, check with the restrictions of today’s moon alert. Do nothing important during that time; and don’t volunteer for anything during the alert.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Relations with friends and members of groups will be intense today. (This especially will include your interactions with artistic, creative people.) Do be aware of the moon alert today. Refrain from pushing your agenda during that time.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Relations with bosses and parents will be intense today. You might use this to your advantage, or perhaps this intensity will lead to difficulties? Either way, be aware of the restrictions of the moon alert, and avoid important decisions during that time. Play it safe.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a poor day to persuade others to agree with your ideas. Likewise, until the moon alert is over, do not be swayed by what others say, especially regarding politics, religion or racial issues. After the moon alert is over, you will know what to do.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Do be aware of the restrictions of today’s moon alert, especially if you are discussing financial matters, wills, inheritances and anything to do with shared property. Make no important decisions during that time. Wait until the alert is over to act.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Conversations with partners and close friends will be intense today. In fact, you might encounter a power struggle. During the moon alert, postpone decisions and don’t agree to anything important. Wait until the alert is over before you agree to anything.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Issues with coworkers might be intense today. Someone might try to persuade you to follow their wishes. A work-related romance might be difficult. Meanwhile, be aware of the restrictions of today’s moon alert. Don’t volunteer for anything during the alert.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Parents will find that relations with kids are intense today. Likewise, romantic relationships are also potentially volatile. Make no important decisions during the moon alert. However, the moon alert is an excellent time for creative activity and working in the arts.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Tennis player, philanthropist Roger Federer (1981) shares your birthday. You are a grounded, practical realist. People can rely on you. You are also caring, compassionate and generous. Many of you are workaholics. This year you are building something either tangible in a physical sense, or an inner structure in your life. Physical exercise is important this year.

Next Up In Entertainment
Elton John says goodbye to Chicago with spirited Soldier Field set
Anne Heche ‘stable’ after fiery car crash in Los Angeles
Dear Abby: Should I tell fellow alumni how their bullying, neglect hurt me?
Horoscope for Sunday, August 7, 2022
Judith Durham, lead singer of The Seekers and Australia’s folk music icon, dies at 79
Sam Gooden, founding member of The Impressions, dies at 87
The Latest
Sky_vs_Sun_Gary_Dineen_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__4_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Led by their ‘Queen of the Fourth,’ Sky edge Sun for franchise-record 25th win
Candace Parker reached another career milestone, becoming the fifth player in WNBA history with 600 career blocks.
By Annie Costabile
 
Protesters hold hands to form a chain in protest of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine outside the Historic Water Tower at 806 Michigan Ave in Gold Coast, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.
Chicago
Ukrainian community forms ‘human chain’ in Loop to protest Russian invasion
The nearly 500 protesters also put tape over their mouths as a silent protest against social media’s “sensitive content” tag they say is being used to block news stories of Russian acts of terror.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Children work on art during a class at Chalmers Elementary school in Chicago, Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Editorials
There’s plenty of work to do to improve Illinois schools
A new report lays bare how far our state has to go since the disruption caused by COVID-19.
By Lorraine Forte
 
A teen boy was charged with attempted vehicular hijacking.
Crime
14-year-old boy charged with attempted carjacking in Lawndale
The boy was arrested moments after allegedly trying to take a vehicle from a man Saturday in the 3800 block of West Arthington Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
This photo taken on August 5, 2022, shows U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (front center), U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel (front left), U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (front right) and other visiting members of the U.S. Congress attending a plenary session of the Diet, the country’s parliament, at the National Diet building in Tokyo.
Politics
Rep. Krishnamoorthi defends Taiwan visit with Speaker Pelosi; huddles with Amb. Emanuel in Japan
“Let me put it this way,” Krishnamoorthi said Sunday. “I think that the Prime Minister of Japan said he gets a lot of advice from Rahm Emanuel directly.”
By Lynn Sweet
 