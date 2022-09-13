The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Horoscope for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

After 8 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your focus shifts to money issues, as well as the possessions that you own. You might ponder your wealth and take a reality check about what you own and what you’re worth. However, you will also think about other values. Values that are more important than material stuff.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today the moon moves into your sign where it will stay until midday on Thursday. This happens for about 2 1/2 days every month, and when it occurs, it does two things: it heightens your emotions, and it improves your good luck.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Three different influences are at play for you. The influence of the moon will make you want to hide and be low-key. Mars in your sign makes you proactive and confident, and encourages you to fly your colors! Venus and the sun urge you to entertain at home. Interesting choices.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is an excellent day for a heart-to-heart talk with a female companion. You might feel more protective and supportive to a friend today because you are concerned about them. (You might also feel jealous if they pay more attention to someone else.) This is also a good day to think about goals for your future.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today and tomorrow, the moon is at high noon in your chart, which means people will notice you more than usual. In fact, your most intimate and personal life might be on public display for some reason. You might want to help someone today — someone you know professionally.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you have an urge to do something different. You want to shake things up a little! You want adventure and a chance to learn something new. Obviously, travel will be an excellent choice. Nevertheless, you might talk to people from other countries or different cultures and learn something fascinating.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is good day to wrap up old details regarding taxes, debt, inheritances, wills and shared property because this red-tape stuff is not going to go away on its own. It’s a particularly good time to deal with old business because Mercury is retrograde in your sign.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Research of any kind will go well for you because of the placement of Mercury retrograde. Meanwhile, because the moon is opposite your sign today, you will have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. Be prepared to compromise and be helpful.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you might have to put the considerations or needs of someone else before your own. (It’s just what’s happening, you’re not being a martyr.) Others will use today’s energy for personal hobbies and home crafts, as well as tidying up and getting organized.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a playful day! Not only do you feel lighthearted and fun-loving, you’re ready to show your affection for someone. You might feel protective and nurturing to someone, especially a child. Or this child might be your favorite “project.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You be pleased to cocoon at home today and enjoy the company of familiar surroundings because this is a good day to look inside yourself and do a little navel gazing. (You feel very affectionate toward someone at this time.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Discussions with others will be important to you today. You want to get down to the truth of things. You don’t want to waste time in superficial chitchat. This is why you will seek out someone who is willing to have a meaningful exchange.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Jean Smart (1951) shares your birthday today. You are hard-working. You get results because have goals, commitments and yearly plans. You are also an excellent problem solver. This year is the beginning of a new nine-year cycle for you. Therefore, be flexible and ready to explore new avenues and new opportunities. Stay tuned!

