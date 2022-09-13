The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Man killed in Chatham hit-and-run crash

A gray SUV hit the man, 59, in the 400 block of East 79th Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png

Adobe Stock Photo

A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday night in Chatham.

Eric Ray, 59, was crossing the street in the 400 block of East 79th Street when someone driving a gray SUV hit him about 9:20 p.m., Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The driver fled.

Ray was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

CPD’s Major Accidents unit was investigating.

