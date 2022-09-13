Man killed in Chatham hit-and-run crash

A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday night in Chatham.

Eric Ray, 59, was crossing the street in the 400 block of East 79th Street when someone driving a gray SUV hit him about 9:20 p.m., Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The driver fled.

Ray was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

CPD’s Major Accidents unit was investigating.

