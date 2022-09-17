The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Chicago Park District begins work on Uptown Coastal Natural Area

The project will include planting native plants and shrubbery to provide a resting stop for migrating birds, filtration of stormwater and nature observation.

By  Nicky Andrews
   
Chicago Park District sign with information about new Uptown Coastal Natural Area.

A Chicago Park District sign informs passersby about a new nature preserve coming to the Uptown area that will provide a sanctuary for migratory birds.

Nicky Andrews/Sun-Times

The Chicago Park District began work this month on a new nature sanctuary that will turn a piece of land in the Uptown neighborhood into a port of call for migratory birds.

Construction for the Uptown Coastal Natural Area project started Sept. 9, with crews from the park district fencing off the perimeter of the 6-acre preserve between Lawrence and Wilson avenues.

Over the next year, crews will remove all invasive species from the area to plant native shrubs and seeds, which will be maintained through mowing and additional planting, the park district announced.

Once completed, the area will feature a mix of prairie and savanna plants, with turf surrounding the existing Dr. José Rizal monument and pathways.

The resulting appearance will be a nod to landscape architect Alfred Caldwell, who worked as a landscape designer for the park district in the 1930s and believed in layering plants, shrubs and trees in a way that promotes a “natural effect” as they grow, the district said.

A Chicago Park District worker fences off a section of a park Sept. 9 in the Uptown area that will be transformed in the sanctuary for migrating birds.

A Chicago Park District worker fences off a section of a park Sept. 9 in the Uptown area that will be transformed in the sanctuary for migrating birds.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Judy Pollock, president of the Chicago Audubon Society, which aims to engage people with bird conservation, said the naturalistic planting will be well-received by migratory birds that will use its canopy, understory, shrub and ground layers for their habitats.

The location of the project also will be beneficial to bird populations, Pollock said. Montrose Point, located across DuSable Lake Shore Drive from the new natural area, is home to another bird sanctuary.

The area is among the most bustling destinations for bird populations stopping in the city due of its broad shoreline that sticks out into the lake. It generates “by far the most sightings, the most different types of birds sighted” in Illinois, Pollock said.

The more complex the habitat, the more attractive the space is for birds, said Alison Anastasio, a researcher and professor of environmental and urban studies at the University of Chicago. The new natural area will promote the growth of fungi, native flowers and insect populations — all generally lacking in lawns and grass parkways across the city.

“We’re always looking to increase biodiversity because we see that it is often correlated with the resilience of ecosystems,” Anastasio said.

The area will also benefit the city as a natural filtration system for stormwater, as the soil will be able to absorb a greater volume of water compared to the more compacted soil of lawns.

