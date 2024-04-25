The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Crime News Suburban Chicago

Boston man who fatally stabbed Chicago-area Marine gets 17 to 20 years in prison

Alvaro Larrama, a bouncer at a bar, chased and stabbed Daniel Martinez to death in 2022. Martinez, a former Marine sergeant, grew up in Gage Park.

By  Violet Miller
   
SHARE Boston man who fatally stabbed Chicago-area Marine gets 17 to 20 years in prison
IMG_9056.jpg

Members of Daniel Martinez — a 23-year-old, Chicago area Marine who was fatally stabbed outside a Boston bar in 2022 — hold photos of him outside Suffolk Superior Court after Alvaro Larrama, the bouncer who stabbed him, was sentenced to 17 to 20 years in prison, according to prosecutors.

Provided

A Boston bouncer who killed a former Marine from the Chicago-area pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges Thursday and faces up to two decades in prison, according to the Suffolk County district attorney’s office.

Alvaro Larrama, who originally pleaded “not guilty” to second-degree murder, has been sentenced to 17 to 20 years in state prison after he chased and stabbed Daniel Martinez, a former Marine sergeant and Palos Hills resident who was raised in Gage Park.

After traveling to Boston to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with friends in March 2022, Martinez, 23, and a friend were waiting in line outside the Sons of Boston bar — now called The Loyal Nine — and had a brief conversation with Larrama, now 40, before they were denied admittance, prosecutors said.

As Martinez and his friend walked away, Larrama allegedly chased after him with a knife before the veteran struck Larrama with an aluminum beer can, according to surveillance video reviewed by prosecutors. Larrama then stabbed Martinez once in his chest.

Daniel Martinez

Daniel Martinez

Provided

“Parents are not supposed to bury their children, it is not natural,” said Martinez’s mother, Apolonia Martinez, in an impact statement she read in court at the hearing. “I cannot hug my son anymore, all I have now are memories, a folded flag and a grave to cry on and place flowers on.”

Jacob Chuma, one of Martinez’s friends and a fellow Marine who was with him in Boston the night he was fatally stabbed, said he has had to use the VA crisis line multiple times since then. Martinez’s other Marine friends who were there described continued suffering and paranoia from the trauma of watching their friend die.

“I think I speak for a lot of my brothers in the Marine Corps, especially those of us who were there that night, that we felt safe going out and doing anything, but now whenever we’re together you can just feel that we’re all prepared for something to go wrong,” Chuma said. “Life isn’t supposed to be like that.”

Larrama addressed the Martinez family in court, saying he was “solely responsible” for Martinez’s death.

“First and foremost, I want to sincerely and deeply apologize to Daniel Martinez’s family,” Larrama said. “My heart goes out to all of Mr. Martinez’s family, friends, and loved ones, but especially to his mother. I pray daily to Jehovah that you find love and peace in your heart.”

The family has multiple ongoing civil cases related to the stabbing, including one against the bar,

The Martinez family didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

“The family is still pursuing its civil case against the bar and hopes to achieve further justice for their beloved son and brother,” said Boston-based attorney Thomas Flaws, who is representing the family, after the sentencing.

Next Up In Crime
Three years for man who helped set CTA van on fire during 2020 riots
Harvey Weinstein's New York rape conviction is overturned. Here's why and what happens next.
Scam calls asking for money are serious business; authorities believe one was tied to an Ohio death.
Four armed robberies in downtown Chicago in 30 minutes
Southwest Side man charged with luring 14-year-old girl walking home from school
Arizona indicts 18 in case over 2020 election in Arizona, including Giuliani and Meadows
The Latest
BEARSSTADIUM-042424-09.jpg
Columnists
Bears, White Sox want stadium deals, so how about a cut of the action?
In exchange for billions of dollars in public money, the public deserves an ownership stake in the franchises.
By David Roeder
 
A TikTok content creator, sits outside the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Washington as Senators prepare to consider legislation that would force TikTok's China-based parent company to sell the social media platform under the threat of a ban, a contentious move by U.S. lawmakers.
La Voz Chicago
Lo que significa para los usuarios la prohibición de TikTok en Estados Unidos
Podría pasar al menos un año antes que la prohibición entre en vigor, pero con las probables impugnaciones de los tribunales, podría alargarse aún más, tal vez años.
By Associated Press
 
Houston Astros v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong hits go-ahead home run vs. Astros for first major-league hit
Crow-Armstrong was recalled this week when center fielder Cody Bellinger landed on the IL.
By Maddie Lee
 
Chicago White Sox v Minnesota Twins
White Sox
White Sox’ Pedro Grifol knows the manager's seat is a hot one
Grifol’s Sox are reeling after their latest loss, as a winless road trip drops the team to 3-22.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
WNBA Draft Basketball
La Voz Chicago
Kamilla Cardoso espera su transición a la WNBA con Sky
Actualmente hay 13 jugadoras ex integrantes del equipo Gamecocks en las listas de entrenamiento de la WNBA. El único programa con más ex Gamecocks es UConn, que tiene 18 jugadoras en sus listas.
By Annie Costabile
 