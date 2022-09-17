The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Woman killed, another critically hurt in Washington Park crash

An SUV collided with a pickup in the 5100 block of South State, leaving a 46-year-old woman dead.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A fatal crash happened early Saturday in the 5100 block of South State Street.

Sun-Times file

A woman was killed and another critically injured in a traffic crash early Saturday near Washington Park.

The driver, a 45-year-old woman, was in a white SUV with another woman, 46, in the 5100 block of South State Street when an 18-year-old man in a pickup hit their car about 2 a.m. after blowing a red light, according to Chicago police.

The older woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The other woman was taken to the same hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The Major Accidents Unit was investigating.

