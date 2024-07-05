The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 5, 2024
Housing & development Money News

National Association of Realtors delay broker commission changes. Here's what to know.

The NAR’s deadline to change its broker commission practices was pushed back from July to August, giving Realtors and consumers more time to adjust.

By  Abby Miller
   
SHARE National Association of Realtors delay broker commission changes. Here's what to know.
Outside the Chicago headquarters of the National Association of Realtors at 430 N. Michigan Ave.

The Chicago headquarters of the National Association of Realtors at 430 N. Michigan Ave.

Jim Vondruska/For The Sun-Times

Homebuyers and sellers have been peppering Realtors for months with questions about the National Association of Realtors’ settlement over broker commissions and what it means for them.

The Chicago-based association was supposed to implement changes by late July that would ensure broker commissions are negotiable, following a series of class-action lawsuits. But the July deadline was recently pushed to Aug. 17.

The association’s executives also met with U.S. Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter last week over its settlement, with the Department of Justice saying it’s keeping close watch on its updated forms, first reported by Inman News.

A NAR spokesperson told the Sun-Times that consumers should check the association’s settlement FAQs page for additional information.

“Our settlement requires NAR to implement the practice changes no later than the date of the class notice. Through the preliminary settlement approval process, we no longer have to estimate the date of the rule change, and now know the earliest date of the class notice is August 17, 2024,” according to the NAR.

Here’s what else you need to know ahead of next month’s changes.

What is the NAR settlement?

In a series of class-action lawsuits, homeowners accused the NAR of fixing broker commissions at high rates and discouraging sellers from seeking better terms. The association has 1.5 million members and broad control over access to the Multiple Listing Service systems.

In March, the trade group agreed to settle the lawsuit and pay $418 million over four years while implementing new rules around broker commissions. On April 23, a federal judge in Missouri granted preliminary approval to the settlement.

The NAR denied any wrongdoing in the settlement, a stance it’s maintained over the course of litigation.

How does this impact homebuyers, sellers and Realtors?

Starting Aug. 17, buyers will need to sign an agreement that discloses their broker’s commission. The contract must be signed before a Realtor can represent a client and show them properties.

The agreements will outline the services a client can expect from their Realtor. It also discloses how much the agent will be compensated and by whom.

It’s important to know some Chicago Realtors have long been using buyer-agency agreements. But they were never a state requirement and will be an adjustment for other Realtors.

For sellers, the impact is a bit more murky. Broker commissions are typically paid by sellers, and the seller’s agent usually agrees to split the commission with the buyer’s agent. That practice could change under the settlement, but the NAR has stressed that commissions have always been negotiable — even before the settlement.

In addition to buyer agreements, the biggest shift for Realtors will be the MLS changes.

Offers of broker compensation will no longer be listed on the MLS, but “could continue to be an option consumers can pursue off-MLS through negotiation and consultation with real estate professionals,” according to the NAR.

What are the other key dates to know?

A final court approval for the NAR settlement will take place Nov. 26.

Additionally, other MLS systems that opt into the settlement agreement have until Sept. 16 to implement practice changes in order to be considered “Released Parties” under the settlement.

The NAR recommends that all MLS systems opting into the settlement make their changes by Aug. 17, even if they’re not Realtor-affiliated.

Next Up In Business
The DNC's deadbeat Chicago landlord
Jack in the Box is back in the box — fast-food chain returning to Chicago area starting next year
Se espera un número récord de viajeros que saldrán a la carretera el 4 de julio
Record number of travelers expected to hit the road for the Fourth of July
Psychic accused of stealing $70,000 from client
800,000 people's data stolen in Lurie Children's Hospital cyberattack
The Latest
20240611_Northerly_Island_mm0052.jpg
Summer Guide
Wilds of Chicago: 10 places to bask in nature without going far from home
Looking for a retreat in or near the city? Here are 10 trails, parks, forest preserves, urban gardens and lesser-known spots in the city and suburbs to escape the hustle and hurry.
By Zachary Nauth | WBEZ
 
In this image provided by Jeff Titon, blues artist Athur Crudup performs in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 3, 1969. Crudup wrote the song “That’s All Right,” which Elvis Presley later recorded for his first single. | Courtesy Jeff Tition, via AP
Music
Bluesman Arthur Crudup wrote the song that became Elvis' first hit. He barely got paid for it.
The sometime Chicagoan wrote the 1946 song “That’s All Right,” an easygoing shrug to a lover, would become the first single Elvis Presley ever released.
By Ben Finley | Associated Press
 
CPD-03.JPG
Crime
Man found fatally shot in Little Italy neighborhood
About 2:10 a.m., officers responding to calls of a person shot in the 1200 block of West Washburne Avenue and found a 43-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
crime-scene-tape.jpg
Crime
Man fatally shot during Englewood argument
About 11:50 p.m., the man, 35, was arguing with an unidentified male in the 6000 block of South Winchester Avenue when he was shot multiple times, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Wide view of the crowd assembling at Johnson Grove Park in Lacon for the public waterfowl blind draw for Woodford SFWA. Credit: Dale Bowman
Outdoors
Dates set for Illinois' great outdoors social event of the summer: the waterfowl blind draws
Dates are set for the great social event of the year in Illinois’ outdoors world—the waterfowl blind draws in late July.
By Dale Bowman
 