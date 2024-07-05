Driver dead after striking median on Bishop Ford Freeway

A driver died after striking a median early Friday on the Bishop Ford Freeway.

About 5:50 a.m., the driver of a White GMC SUV struck a median in the southbound lanes of Interstate 94 at 115th Street and was ejected from the vehicle, Illinois State Police said.

The driver died from their injuries, state police said.

All southbound lanes of the Bishop Ford near 115th Street remained closed and traffic is being diverted at 115th Street, officials said.

No further information was immediately available.