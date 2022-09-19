Horoscope for Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Be ready to act on an unexpected opportunity to improve your job, or improve the appearance of your workplace, or to improve relations with coworkers. Likewise, stock the fridge because you might suddenly entertain at home. (This surprising opportunity might also relate to your health or your pet.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Be ready to accept a surprise invitation. This could be a wonderful social function, a fun lunch, a movie, a party, a sports event, or something related to your kids. Some of you will be caught off guard by an unexpected flirtation. Woot! Get out of bed and get dressed!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might spontaneously entertain at home, which means plan ahead and have good food and drink on hand. Pleasant news from a family member might please you. You might buy something impulsively for your home. Meanwhile, be ready to jump on a real estate opportunity.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a restless, fun-loving day for you, full of potential opportunities! Get showered, dressed and be ready to move in any direction. A spontaneous short trip or get-together with neighbors, relatives and siblings will delight. Meanwhile, you’re restless and ready for anything!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Keep your pockets open because financial opportunities might suddenly appear. You might see a better-paying job or a way to boost your income. Conversely, you might spontaneously buy something because you can’t resist it. This is a restless, fun-loving day!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you want to do something different because you’re bored with your daily routine. Seek out new people and different forms of entertainment. Couples might agree to an unconventional arrangement in the relationship? Why not add some sizzle to your life!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might surprise people in an unexpected way today because you are high visibility. People notice you. Something going on behind the scenes might please you, and you might make an announcement about it. Bosses and authority figures are unpredictable.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A sudden chance to travel might fall in your lap today. If so, act quickly because this window of opportunity will be brief. There is a good chance you will meet a new and unusual friend. Groups or, perhaps clubs to which you belong, will be the source of a pleasant surprise.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A boss, parent or someone in a position of authority might do something that surprises and pleases you. You might be offered an opportunity, a raise, praise or some kind of commendation. Others might have a flirtation with their boss? Could be anything.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A wonderful opportunity to travel somewhere might pop up. If this happens, you will have to act quickly to take advantage of it. Similarly, a sudden romance (eyes across a crowded room) with someone unusual might begin. A close friend or partner might surprise you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is an excellent day to ask for a loan or a mortgage because suddenly financial doors will open for you. The wealth and resources of others might be suddenly available. You might receive an inheritance or a gift. This could be related to something unexpected in your job.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

A surprise invitation might delight you today. Certainly, you will socialize and enjoy yourself in a way you did not expect to do. Therefore, get dressed and be ready to trip the light fantastic! Be ready to party! Likewise, sports events might have a surprising turn, along with social outings with kids.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Talk show Host Jimmy Fallon (1974) shares your birthday. You look neat and well pulled together because you are always aware of the fact that you present an image to the world. In fact, many of you can act and play any role you choose. This year is about learning and teaching. Take courses. Read books. Learn new things to enrich your world.

