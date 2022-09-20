Horoscope for Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping and important decisions from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chicago time. After that the moon moves from Cancer into Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a pleasant, productive day. You might begin this day hunkering down at home, dealing with domestic activities. But later in the day, you’re ready to schmooze with others. Sports events and playful activities with kids will especially appeal.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This morning you want to have a heart-to-heart talk with someone, and you want to be meaningful. (You don’t want superficial chitchat.) Later in the day, you will enjoy relaxing at home in the comfort of familiar surroundings. A conversation with a female relative could be significant.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Financial issues and shopping matters are on your mind. Financial discussions might take place with a parent or an older family member. Meanwhile, best to stock the fridge because you’re probably entertaining at home. Adult kids are back in the picture.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today begins with the moon in your sign, which gives you a slight advantage over all the other signs. Things will tend to go your way. Enjoy conversations with siblings, relatives, neighbors and daily contacts. Family reunions might be taking place, with relatives camped on your doorstep.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Earlier today, you prefer to keep a low profile and take it easy. You might want to sleep in. Later in the day, after the moon moves into your sign, you will be energized and ready to do your thing. Remember that once the moon is in your sign, your luck improves slightly. “Yay me!”

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Discussions with others, especially female acquaintances, might be important to you this morning. You will certainly enjoy a friendly back-and-forth with someone. However, later in the day, you might choose to lie in the weeds and keep a low profile. (It feels safer.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This morning, you’re high visibility, which means people notice you more than usual. In fact, some people might be discussing details about your personal life. (Like, what’s with that?) Keep your game face on. Later in the day, you will enjoy socializing with friends and groups.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This morning, you long for stimulation and adventure! Some action! You want to do something different, which is why you will break free from your daily routine. Do be aware that later in the day, you will be high visibility and people will notice you; furthermore, they will be talking about you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

With the sun high in your chart, you continue to look fabulous to bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs because symbolically speaking, the sun is thrusting you in a flattering spotlight. People admire you, even if you don’t do anything special. You can use this to your advantage!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This morning it will behoove you to cooperate with others. In fact, be prepared to go more than halfway when dealing with partners and close friends. Later in the day, take care of financial issues and red-tape matters related to taxes, debt, inheritances and insurance matters. Get stuff done.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This morning, you might want to tidy up loose details, especially regarding work you are doing for somebody else. Get it out of the way. Later in the day, your focus will be on partners and close friends. (Note: Relationships are passionate and romantic.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a playful morning! Go out for coffee. Meet someone for brunch. Enjoy fun activities with kids. Relations with partners and close friends are warm and easy right now. (You need to get out to escape the chaos and activity at home!)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Author George RR Martin (1948) shares your birthday. You are passionate, intense and charming. Many of you are leaders and happiest when you are in control of leading a group. This is a powerful year for you when your past actions will now be rewarded. Expect promotions, accolades, kudos and awards. Bravo!

